Elite Safety Caleb Downs Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

Five-star safety Caleb Downs is set to return to Notre Dame, this time for an official visit

Notre Dame's June visit list is incredibly impressive, and a number of five-star recruits will be on campus. One of those five-star visitors will be Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs, who will be officially visiting the Irish the weekend of June 10-12.

This will be the fourth visit to Notre Dame's campus, but this one will mean much, much more for head coach Marcus Freeman. Downs is the kind of prospect that could put Notre Dame's recruiting efforts on defense over the top.

The 6-0, 185-pound safety is also slated to visit Georgia (June 3-5), Alabama (June 17-19) and Ohio State (June 24-26) for official visits.

Downs is an elite prospect that dominates on the back end of the defense. He can play the alleys, he's a strong run defender and he grades out extremely well in coverage. The Georgia standout has one of the best all-around games I've seen from a safety in some time.

The Mill Creek star is coming off a brilliant junior campaign, during which he racked up 77 tackles and picked off five passes to go with 11 break ups in 13 games. As a sophomore, Downs registered 57 tackles, picked off four passes and had 14 break ups. He had five picks and eight break ups as a true freshman.

Downs is a five-star recruit that is ranked as the nation's No. 11 overall player and No. 1 safety by 247Sports, and he's the top ranked player in Georgia according to that network as well as On3 and ESPN.

