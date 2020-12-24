Notre Dame's 2021 Recruiting Class Has Four SI All-Americans

Four members of the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class finished their prep careers as SI All-Americans

Four members of the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class have earned SI All-American honors for their outstanding senior seasons.

The SI All-Americans are only those players that were able to play in 2020, so players who opted out or who live in states that did not allow football this fall were not eligible.

Linebacker Prince Kollie made first-team SI All-American honors on defense after a brilliant senior season. According to SI All-American, Kollie racked 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and had two sacks this season. He also rushed for over 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns on offense.

Kollie is the top ranked defensive player in the Notre Dame class on the Irish Breakdown board.

Offensive tackle Blake Fisher was named a second-team All-American on the other side of the ball. Fisher had a brilliant senior season, so much so that he is now ranked as the top offensive player in the offensive class on the Irish Breakdown board.

Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio was named an honorable mention All-American, which is impressive when you consider how few games Rubio actually played this season. When he was on the field, the future Notre Dame big man was outstanding.

Running back Audric Estime was also named an honorable mention All-American after a truly spectacular senior season. Despite playing in just eight games, Estime rushed for 1,857 yards and 22 touchdowns despite playing in just eight games.

