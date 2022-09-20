Standout In-State Wide Receiver Nitro Tuggle Enjoys Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame had a number of talented recruits on campus this weekend, and Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood wide receiver NiTareon "Nitro" Tuggle was one of those guests. One of the best players in the Hoosier state, the 2024 standout had a chance to see Notre Dame's first win of the Marcus Freeman era in person.

While it was not Tuggle’s first time on campus, it was a visit that had a large impact on the talented playmaker. He gave a behind the scenes look to the Irish Breakdown staff on the recent visit.

"Some of my favorite parts of the visit was definitely walking to the tunnel just because of how much Notre Dame fans showed love and made you feel like it was home,” Tuggle said. "It was a really cool moment.

“That was my second time taking a visit to Notre Dame but it wasn’t my first time being in South Bend because I live about 25 minutes away,” he continued.

Tuggle doesn’t boast an impressive recruiting profile, but the fans still made sure to make Tuggle feel at home. The 6-3, 190-pound pass catcher is a local standout and the Irish fans showed their support.

"Being around the fans was amazing to me, just them already knowing me cause I don’t stay far at all just made it better because they all knew my name,” he said.

The staff also did their best to make Tuggle comfortable on the trip. They received rave reviews from the Indiana product.

"I talked to the Notre Dame recruiter (Chad Bowden) most of the time,” Tuggle explained. "He made sure I was comfortable and I had everything I needed to make it a good experience. I was talking to some of the other coaches just about getting me back up on some more visits.”

With his parents having been on campus in the past, this trip offered Tuggle the opportunity to bring a couple other guests on the visit. It offered a unique bonding opportunity in disguise.

“So I actually brought my cousin and my quarterback on the visit with me,” noted the in-state standout. “They definitely enjoyed it just because they really weren’t used to being on a visit like that, and just making sure my quarterback came was a big part for me because I want to make sure our bond gets closer and I think that helped.”

While the offers have not flowed thus far, a flurry of notable programs are keeping close tabs on Tuggle and building that relationship. Right now, he is concentrating on the team and taking that process slowly.

“I think recruiting has been good so far,” he explained. "I just have just been focusing more on my high school team and taking it day by day.

"Some schools that are recruiting me are Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Purdue, Notre Dame, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisville, Ohio State, Indiana, Toledo, Akron, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, and Oregon,” he continued. “I’m excited to keep building those bonds further.”

Who knows what the future may hold for Tuggle and Notre Dame. Regardless, they are continuing to build the relationship with the local star as he matures in the process.

Through five games as a junior, Tuggle is a huge reason why Northwood currently sits with a 5-0 record. He currently leads the squad with 391 receiving yards and six touchdowns on just 15 receptions. That is a 26.1 yard per catch average. Tuggle also has recorded an interception on the defensive side of the football and has taken one kickoff back for a score.

