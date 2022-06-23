Notre Dame Commits Jump Way Up In Latest 2024 Rivals250 Rankings
Notre Dame has three committed players in the 2024 class, and that list is expected to grow soon. Two of Notre Dame's three commits saw their rankings take jump in the latest Rivals250 rankings for that class.
The crown jewel of Notre Dame's 2024 class is Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr, who jumped up seven spots to No. 15 overall in the Rivals rankings. Carr committed to Notre Dame over in-state Michigan and gave the Irish a five-star player on the 247Sports composite rankings.
Carr passed for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns while being intercepted just four times as a sophomore.
One of the biggest risers in the nation is West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain. The 6-4, 240-pound defensive end is ranked as the nation's No. 29 overall player, which is up 161 spots from his previous ranking.
Notre Dame's other committed prospect, defensive tackle Owen Wafle, fell out of the Rivals250.
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams is expected to make a decision next Wednesday, and he also saw a jump in the rankings. Williams moved up 20 spots to No. 104 in the country.
Here is a look at other top targets for Notre Dame in the 2024 class:
No. 6 - WR Ryan Wingo
No. 7 - WR Micah Hudson
No. 11 - S Peyton Woodyard
No. 12 - DT Justin Scott
No. 23 - LB Sammy Brown
No. 38 - CB Mike Matthews
No. 40 - ATH Zaquan Patterson
No. 42 - WR Nicholas Marsh
No. 43 - WR Bredell Richardson
No. 46 - CB Bryce Weset
No. 47 - LB Ardarius Hayes
No. 48 - WR Ryan Pellum
No. 54 - ATH Brauntae Johnson
No. 55 - DE Nigel Smith
No. 56 - LB Aaron Chiles
No. 63 - RB Davion Gause
No. 64 - DE Elijah Rushing
No. 65 - CB Omillio Agard
No. 76 - TE Brady Prieskorn
No. 91 - OL Guerby Lambert
No. 98 - OL Peter Jones
No. 101 - S Ricardo Jones
No. 105 - DE Jayshawn Ross
No. 114 - DE Marquise Lightfoot
No. 120 - RB Bryan Jackson
No. 123 - WR Tyseer Denmark
No. 124 - DT Aydin Breland
No. 151 - OL Josiah Thompson
No. 159 - WR Jeremiah McClellan
No. 174 - WR Emmett Mosley
No. 187 - DE Jacob Smith
No. 202 - LB Anthony Speca
No. 209 - ATH Zavier Hamilton
No. 218 - DE Jerod Smith
No. 220 - RB Nathaniel Palmer
No. 227 - LB Brian Robinson
No. 232 - CB Eli Bowen
