Notre Dame Commits Jump Way Up In Latest 2024 Rivals250 Rankings

Two of Notre Dame's three commits jumped way up in the latest Rivals250 rankings for the 250 class

Notre Dame has three committed players in the 2024 class, and that list is expected to grow soon. Two of Notre Dame's three commits saw their rankings take jump in the latest Rivals250 rankings for that class.

The crown jewel of Notre Dame's 2024 class is Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr, who jumped up seven spots to No. 15 overall in the Rivals rankings. Carr committed to Notre Dame over in-state Michigan and gave the Irish a five-star player on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Carr passed for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns while being intercepted just four times as a sophomore.

One of the biggest risers in the nation is West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain. The 6-4, 240-pound defensive end is ranked as the nation's No. 29 overall player, which is up 161 spots from his previous ranking.

Notre Dame's other committed prospect, defensive tackle Owen Wafle, fell out of the Rivals250.

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams is expected to make a decision next Wednesday, and he also saw a jump in the rankings. Williams moved up 20 spots to No. 104 in the country.

Here is a look at other top targets for Notre Dame in the 2024 class:

No. 6 - WR Ryan Wingo

No. 7 - WR Micah Hudson

No. 11 - S Peyton Woodyard

No. 12 - DT Justin Scott

No. 23 - LB Sammy Brown

No. 38 - CB Mike Matthews

No. 40 - ATH Zaquan Patterson

No. 42 - WR Nicholas Marsh

No. 43 - WR Bredell Richardson

No. 46 - CB Bryce Weset

No. 47 - LB Ardarius Hayes

No. 48 - WR Ryan Pellum

No. 54 - ATH Brauntae Johnson

No. 55 - DE Nigel Smith

No. 56 - LB Aaron Chiles

No. 63 - RB Davion Gause

No. 64 - DE Elijah Rushing

No. 65 - CB Omillio Agard

No. 76 - TE Brady Prieskorn

No. 91 - OL Guerby Lambert

No. 98 - OL Peter Jones

No. 101 - S Ricardo Jones

No. 105 - DE Jayshawn Ross

No. 114 - DE Marquise Lightfoot

No. 120 - RB Bryan Jackson

No. 123 - WR Tyseer Denmark

No. 124 - DT Aydin Breland

No. 151 - OL Josiah Thompson

No. 159 - WR Jeremiah McClellan

No. 174 - WR Emmett Mosley

No. 187 - DE Jacob Smith

No. 202 - LB Anthony Speca

No. 209 - ATH Zavier Hamilton

No. 218 - DE Jerod Smith

No. 220 - RB Nathaniel Palmer

No. 227 - LB Brian Robinson

No. 232 - CB Eli Bowen



