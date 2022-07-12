Jaden Greathouse Is Another Vital Figure To Notre Dame's Texas Plan

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff went into recruiting the 2023 class with several key objectives, and one of the primary ones was to make the state of Texas a much more important part of the program's recruiting plan. After landing just one player from Texas in the 2020-22, and just five players from 2016-22, the Irish are on the verge of a much more impressive haul in 2022.

Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse announced that he will be announcing his commitment on July 15, which comes after originally deciding to take his recruitment into the fall. That change in plans could provide the Irish class with a huge boost, but Greathouse is a vital piece to Notre Dame's growing Texas plan on the recruiting trail.

Getting a wide receiver at the talent level of Greathouse would be big time, should the Irish land him on Friday. The Westlake star is currently ranked as the No. 69 overall player and No. 9 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class by Rivals. ESPN ranks him as high as the No. 4 wide receiver in their ranking.

The fact he's from the state of Texas makes this even more important, as Notre Dame has worked hard to make a far greater impact in the Longhorn State. Notre Dame already has commitments from Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point standout Braylon James, elite Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen and Houston (Texas) Kinkaid cornerback Micah Bell, one of the fastest players in the country.

That's a wide receiver, a cornerback and a safety. Adding Greathouse would give the Irish a fourth skill player from Texas, and that shows a major change from recent seasons. Of the five players Notre Dame signed from 2016-22, only two were skill players (Avery Davis, Jadarian Price). The other three were a pair of defensive linemen (NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Hunter Spears) and a tight end (Brock Wright).

To truly have a program changing impact on Texas, Notre Dame needs to land difference makers at the skill positions, and all three of the current commits from the state are without question that. Greathouse would also be that, which is why he is so important to the Notre Dame class and why the staff has worked so hard to get to this position in his recruitment.

The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher is coming off an absolutely dynamic junior campaign for the 16-0 state champion Westlake Chaparrals. He paced the squad with 1,274 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on just 66 receptions. That season was concluded with a 7-catch, 237-yard and three touchdowns performance in their 40-21 state championship victory over Denton Guyer against a secondary with four Power 5 caliber defensive backs.

Yesterday, Notre Dame also offered Dripping Springs (Texas) High School quarterback Austin Novosad, which only adds to the importance of the state for the Irish.

Greathouse wouldn’t just mark a welcomed addition from a talent perspective. He also wouldn’t just offer a huge get at a position of need. All those things matter. More importantly, it would present a resurgence in the premier football state in the nation. That number could eventually even eclipse the notable number. The 2023 recruiting class could potentially mark a historic one for the program and their presence/resurgence in Texas is a big reason why.

