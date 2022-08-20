Jaden Greathouse Is Ready To Get Back To Dominating Now That Recruiting Is Over

With the recruiting process behind him, Austin (Texas) Westlake star wideout and 2023 Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse has his priorities straight as he heads closer to his senior campaign. Preparing to defend their state championship, including potentially winning their fourth straight, and simultaneously preparing for the next level, it has been a busy off-season for Greathouse.

Recruiting can be an exhausting process, but now that the Texas star has made his commitment, it’s all eyes ahead towards his senior year. There are big goals set for the ideal ending to his career and Greathouse has taken them fully in stride.

“Everything has been great,” said Greathouse. “With recruiting behind me now, it’s really just been about focusing on the season and going for the four peat. We are all excited to get back on the field and kick the season off.”

For most players, the pressure would be a tricky thing to deal with. The Westlake program has had an absurd level of success over the last few years. The team has posted a 45-1 overall record since Greathouse was a freshman, including those three straight state championships.

That lone loss was a 26-25 defeat to Lake Travis. Since that loss, Westlake has rattled off 40 straight victories.

In those 46 games, the team has outscored their opponents at a 2,384 to 392 point pace. That is on average a 51.8 to 8.5 point per game differential during the duration. Calling the program’s recent run historic would be a drastic understatement.

Despite that level of success, Greathouse is adamant that he doesn’t feel the pressure. That’s a credit to the Westlake staff for instilling that type of culture, and Greathouse and his teammates for exemplifying it.

“There really isn’t any pressure,” Greathouse explained. “The only people’s opinions I care about, or put much stock into, are my teammates and coaches. This program is built off of hard work and believing in one another. We don’t care much for the outside noise.”

You will hear a similar answer quite often. It isn’t the uniqueness that makes it believable. It’s the person delivering it. Greathouse exemplifies an unmatched confidence in himself and their process.

For a player his age, Greathouse carries himself at a mature level. It has been a jam packed off-season but he has somehow thrived as a part of the chaos.

“My schedule is pretty packed up,” he said. “I don’t have any free periods during school and I’m also taking an extra math class online. Outside of football, that’s really taking most of my time. I have a chance to still have a social life and have fun but I need to make sure that I am taking care of business.”

That ability to balance so many moving parts is special, which is again a testament to his level of confidence. He doesn’t intend to just go to Notre Dame and compete, or win some football games. No, he intends to make a gigantic impact.

“I’ll be ready to come in and start,” Greathouse said. “I have a lot of confidence in the player I am and I will work for everything I get. I’m just excited for the opportunity to prove myself.”

One of his biggest challenges on the 2022 squad is finding a new trigger man to get him the football with the graduation of current Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher has all the trust in the players in contention for the quarterback spot and is doing his best to help them a long the way.

"We have a couple of young guys who are battling out for the starting quarterback job,” he said. “They are doing a great job taking over for a great quarterback. It isn’t about trying to be Cade. It’s about being themselves.”

While the team works through a few important position battles, it’s no question who the team will be looking up to. Greathouse is a great leader for the team, and it didn’t just start when he made the transition to senior year.

“I feel like I’ve already had a leadership role for this team,” Greathouse explained. “It’s subtly been building up during my sophomore and junior year. I expect a lot of myself and the team and we have a lot of great leaders in the program who have experienced a lot of success.l

The other major project of the off-season is making sure that Greathouse stays on pace to join the Irish program in the spring. He has all intentions of graduating early and he has been also grinding the books. While many are worried about the camp circuit, Greathouse has been making sure that he is taking care of business.

“I haven’t done many camps. I’ve just been concentrating on the team and making sure that I am taking care of business,” said Greathouse. “Making sure I’m taking care of the academics side of things has also been a priority. We just started back at school and I’m also taking extra classes to make sure I’ll be able to graduate early and be there for the spring.”

Without too much hyperbole attached, Greathouse just seems to get it. His on field performance is built in his preparation. Notre Dame is getting a special football player, a special person and the type of leader that the program needs.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter