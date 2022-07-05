Top Notre Dame Target Jaden Greathouse Sets A Commitment Date

Notre Dame is looking to land an elite wide receiver haul in the 2023 class, and one of the top targets on the board to make that happen is Austin (Texas) Westlake standout Jaden Greathouse. The dominant 2023 pass catcher announced he will be making a college commitment on July 15th.

Greathouse has previously announced a final four list of schools that includes Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Those are the schools he visited this spring and those are the schools he'll consider leading into his public announcement.

Notre Dame has made a strong push for Greathouse ever since Chansi Stuckey was hired as the program's receivers coach. Along with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and director of recruiting Chad Bowden, Notre Dame has made Greathouse a major priority. Notre Dame made a great impression on Greathouse and his family during an unofficial visit for the Blue-Gold Game and during his June 17-19 official visit.

This came after the 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher put together a brilliant junior season. He was a key part in Westlake going 16-0 and winning a state championship, with Greathouse hauling in 66 passes for 1,274 yards (19.3 YPC) and 20 touchdowns. He was at his best in the biggest game, as Greathouse caught seven passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the championship game victory over Denton (Texas) Guyer.

Greathouse enters his senior season with 182 career catches for 3,134 yards and 43 touchdowns. He caught 69 passes for 1,145 yards (16.6 YPC) and 13 touchdowns as a junior, and he caught 47 passes for 715 yards (15.2 YPC) and 10 touchdowns as a freshman.

The Westlake star is ranked as the nation's No. 69 overall player according to Rivals and the No. 85 player by ESPN. He is ranked No. 9 and No. 4 nationally at wide receiver by those outlets, respectively.

On top of offers from the Irish, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina, Greathouse also earned offers from USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Kansas and West Virginia.

