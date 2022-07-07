Standout Athlete Jeremiyah Love Nearing A Decision

Missouri athlete Jeremiyah Love is closing in on a decision and Notre Dame will be a player

Notre Dame wants and needs more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball in the 2023 class, and one of the top players on the board is nearing a decision. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers athlete Jeremiyah Love is a must-get player for Notre Dame in the 2023 class, and after a winter, spring and summer full of visits to programs around the country he's about ready to wind things down.

"I’m planning on making a decision before my senior season," Love told Irish Breakdown. "It’s been a blessing to get recruited by so many great schools but I’m ready to get back to work."

Love traveled all over the country in the last four months, including two trips to South Bend. He also visited Michigan twice and made trips to Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Georgia, Arkansas and Missouri.

As he nears a decision one program will certainly be there at the end, and that is the Fighting Irish.

"Notre Dame is in my top two schools," Love said. "I’ve really enjoyed getting to know more about the program and the coaches."

A consensus four-star recruit, Love is a talented running back for Christian Brothers, but he is more than that. In a recent interview with Irish Breakdown he noted that he prefers being called an athlete, and he believes he could shine at running back, wide receiver or in the secondary.

Notre Dame is willing to do what it takes to find a home for Love, but running back is where the Irish appear to like him the most. The relationship he's built with position coach Deland McCullough has played a big role in Notre Dame being in good position with Love.

“I speak with Coach McCullough every week,” Love has told Irish Breakdown in the past. “He really gives me space and doesn’t go over the top with the calls everyday. We talk about almost everything that’s going on in my life and the recruitment process but he doesn’t pressure me on anything.”

Love first traveled to Notre Dame in March before returning for an official visit the weekend of June 10-12. The Irish made a strong impression on the dynamic playmaker.

"I really enjoyed my visit. From being a football player to a professional, they really give you everything you need," Love said of his time at Notre Dame.

Love is ranked as the No. 49 overall player in the country and No. 3 running back by Rivals, and he ranks No. 67 nationally (No. 5 back) by On3. The 6-1, 195-pound athlete racked up 996 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on just 95 carries (10.5 YPC) as a junior. He has posted a personal best of 10.76 in the 100-meter dash, showing off his impressive speed.

