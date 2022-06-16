Athlete Jeremiyah Love Is Ready For A "Lit" Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is hosting Jeremiyah Love for a visit this weekend, and he has some interesting thoughts on his position at the next level

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers athlete Jeremiyah Love is excited to reunite with the Notre Dame coaches and players this weekend when he travels to South Bend for an official visit. Love has quickly become a popular player with the Irish staff.

The coaches have made Love feel like a priority for them, and the dynamic athlete is ready to spend more time continuing to get to know them even better.

“I am looking forward to spending the weekend with Coach (Deland) McCullough, Coach (Marcus) Freeman and the entire staff,” Love told Irish Breakdown. “They were awesome on my last visit so I know it’s going to be lit this weekend. I’m also excited for my mom and pops will be accompanying me on this trip.”

McCullough, especially, has been developing a deep relationship with Love. He has appreciated not only the attention, but the frequency of contact McCullough has given him.

“I speak with Coach McCullough every week,” Love explained. “He really gives me space and doesn’t go over the top with the calls everyday. We talk about almost everything that’s going on in my life and the recruitment process but he doesn’t pressure me on anything.”

Although there may be a running back designation next to Love’s name, he prefers to be called an athlete. There is no limit to the impact he can have on a program. Notre Dame seems okay with letting the position for Love figure itself out.

“I was being recruited as a running back but I’m pretty sure I’m able to be a versatile player for them as a wide receiver and defensive back if need be,” he explained. “I don’t want to be seen as just a running back, I’m just as good as a wide receiver and defensive back (a little rusty as a defensive back). I prefer to be considered as an all-purpose athlete that could play most of the skilled positions at a high level.”

The Irish staff has made it clear they would like Love in the 2023 class. Love’s timeline seems to be winding down a bit coming into the visit but he also wants to make sure that he is making a sound decision.

“I’m going to wait a little longer and take my time to make a decision,” said Love. “Coach McCullough prefers that I take my time to soak this all in because once I commit and sign, the honeymoon is over and then I will have to start all over again and earn my spot.”

As for interest, Notre Dame is right near the top of his list.

“Notre Dame is in my top five, really looking forward to this weekend and I have a couple more schools to look at but I’m certain Notre Dame will be included in my final decision process,” said Love. “Notre Dame has all that I want as far as great academics and great football, it hits all of my wants.”

For awhile, the numbers were a little tricky at running back. Now that Notre Dame has a spot remaining and he is more of an athlete than a pure back, it appears that Love is a priority recruit in the class. He is the type of athlete that every program would love to have.

That's why programs like Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Miami (Fla.) and many others are pushing so hard for him. Love has already made official visits to Michigan and Texas A&M this month, and he'll trek to Alabama the weekend following his trip to South Bend.

Love was a big play waiting to happen for Christian Brothers in 2021, rushing for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries. That is an eye-popping 10.5 yards per carry to go along with 11 total receptions for 103 yards in the passing game. The 6-1, 195-pound athlete is also a standout track and field athlete for the school, posting a personal best of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

He is one of the more dynamic athletes in the class, combining eye-popping acceleration with a long frame and notable change of direction, who may even be able to project to multiple positions at the college level. Love continues to rise in the recruiting rankings. According to Rivals, he is the No. 49 overall player and No. 3 running back in the 2023 class, and On3 ranks him as the No. 66 overall prospect and No. 5 running back on their consensus rankings.

