Smith Twins Bear A Striking On Field Resemblance To The Notre Dame Ademilola Twins

Notre Dame has had plenty of success with brothers over the years, and the current roster has standout defensive linemen Justin Ademilola and Jayson Ademilola, twins from the state of New Jersey.

Notre Dame is looking at another pair of East Coast twins who are defensive line standouts in the 2024 class. That would be Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee standout defensive linemen Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith.

The twin brothers also bring very different profiles to a prospective defense, mirroring the inside and out upside that the Ademilolas bring to the Notre Dame program.

JACOB SMITH

Playing out of position in his school’s odd man front, Jacob profiles best to the Vyper role in Notre Dame’s defense. He is quick twitch with outstanding lower body flexibility. Smith is a true outside track rusher who quickly turns the corner and runs the arc with ease. At 6-5 and 225 pounds, he boasts a great frame that should be able to add a substantial amount of weight long term.

He also possesses incredible length that immediately stands out on film. Smith consistently gains extension in the run game and is able to stack well at the point of attack. His hand usage is pretty raw and will need to become more active as he adds moves to the arsenal. He may possess even higher upside than his twin brother, although both have substantial potential.

JEROD SMITH

Playing a variety of alignments on his team’s three man front, Jerod is a twitched up defensive lineman who projects best inside as a three technique on the next level. His quickness immediately jumps off film, making Smith an incredibly difficult player to counteract in short spaces. Whether working from a 0 (over the center), 4, 4i (techniques inside of a tackle) or on stunts, he is easily able to create penetration quickly. In a one gap style defense, Smith is an absolute weapon who creates a ton of havoc in opposing backfields.

Size is the biggest growth that needs to take place. Already playing at around 260 pounds, Smith has an easy frame to hold 290 plus pounds when he gets to a college campus. There is legitimate interior pass rush upside here with a substantial ceiling. In a lot of ways, Smith’s profile mirrors current Notre Dame standout Jayson Ademilola at a similar stage.

RECRUITING OVERVIEW

The Smith twins were extremely complimentary of the Notre Dame staff early and are aiming to visit South Bend sometime early on in August. Only time will tell how serious the interest is but for now, the Connecticut standouts have legitimate interest and are poised to do their due diligence with the Notre Dame program.

While they aren’t being recruited simply for the twin effect, you would be lying if it didn’t bring some sentimental value to the Irish fans and faithful. On top of that nostalgia, the Smith twins are also extremely talented football players.

After combining for 58 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in just ten games as sophomores, the brothers have quickly gained the attention from some of the more notable programs across all of college football. 247Sports is especially high on the twins, ranking each brother inside the top 100 national recruits. Jerod slightly outpaces Jacob (No. 55 to No 72 respectively) but each brother already boasts extremely impressive profiles.

Some notable programs who have already offered the brothers include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Maryland, Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse, and Rutgers among others.

There is going to be a lot of competition for the star brothers. Notre Dame’s experience with playmaking defensive line brothers certainly doesn’t hurt their cause.

