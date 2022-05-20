Notre Dame Target Joe Otting Brings Versatility, Athleticism, Leadership To The Line

If you're a star gazer you might not be overly impressed with Topeka (Kan.) Hayden offensive lineman Joe Otting, who recently earned an offer from Notre Dame. According to his head coach, Bill Arnold, there is a lot to like about the 6-4, 265-pound lineman.

Otting is an accomplished three-sport athlete for Hayden, starring on the basketball court and as a track and field athlete. He is a standout shot putter for the track program, putting out a personal best of 47’3”. Basketball-wise, Otting is a role player who does a lot of the dirty work down low. As a junior, he was third on the team with an 8.6 point per game average.

On film, Otting is a slender offensive lineman with a really clean frame. Interestingly, he finished the basketball season around 267-268 pounds and has since gotten up to about 275 pounds. The fact that he is in that weight range despite having a ton of room to grow is extremely encouraging for long-term development.

Otting recently had a birthday last Wednesday. Turning just 17 years old, both his father and grandfather have been noted as having late growth spurts after their eighteenth birthday. That bodes well for Otting, who could have some legitimate development

Arnold also believes that he could still have another growth spurt left and could easily play around 300-305 pounds without compromising his foot speed or flexibility.

“He has played everywhere from tackle, guard and center for the team,” said Otting's head coach. “Joe is probably best at center long term but can do a little bit of everything from a physical perspective, and may even be able to play offensive tackle long term if that growth spurt does come.”

The Kansas product is also an advanced run blocker, playing in a Wing T offense mostly during his career, with some I-formation mixed in last season. That is something that comes very naturally to Otting.

The senior to be also comes from an extremely athletic family. His father played offensive line at Washburn University. His mother was a collegiate basketball player at Pittsburg State. His sister played volleyball at Emporia State as well.

“Joe makes all of the line calls for the team. He has a great mind for the game,” Arnold stated. “He is the only player who is allowed to talk in the huddle besides for the quarterback.”

By every account, Otting is an ideal fit into the Notre Dame program. He checks off every perceived box when evaluating players to the level. Developmentally speaking, there isn’t much not to like here.

Overlook if you wish. There’s a lot more to Otting than a number on a recruiting profile will indicate.

