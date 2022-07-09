Standout 2024 Cornerback Has Notre Dame Among Top 10 Schools

Notre Dame just closed out a second straight outstanding cornerback haul when it landed 2023 standouts Micah Bell and Christian Gray last weekend. Now the Irish staff is looking to land a 2024 group that is just as good, if not better. Arguably the best player on the board is Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy standout corner Kaleb Beasley, who included Notre Dame in his Top 10 list of schools today.

Beasley's list included the Fighting Irish, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn and Penn State.

Beasley has seen his national ranking drop quite a bit recently, which is a head scratcher. The 6-0, 180-pound cornerback went from being a Top 50 player by Rivals to being out of the Top 250 altogether, which is a really poor evaluation. He is ranked as the No. 149 overall player by ESPN and is No. 185 overall on the On3 consensus rankings.

The Lipscomb standout grades out as a Top 100 recruit on the Irish Breakdown board. He worked out at Notre Dame's Irish Invasion camp in June and was a standout. In fact, Irish Breakdown noted at the time he was arguably the best player in attendance, and there were several Top 100 recruits on campus that day.

Beasley also visited campus in November to watch Notre Dame take on Navy, and he's set to return for a third trip in late July when the dead period ends.

Beasley also has offers from Ole Miss, NC State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Purdue, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

