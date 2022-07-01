Cornerback Micah Bell Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Texas cornerback Micah Bell, one of the fastest players in the nation

Notre Dame continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail by landing Houston (Texas) Kinkaid athlete Micah Bell. The 5-11, 165-pound speedster is a dynamic running back and top notch cover man at the prep level, but he was recruited to play cornerback for the Irish.

Bell racked up 1,118 rushing yards (8.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns on just 134 carries. He also hauled in 10 passes as a junior and also averaged 34.8 yards per kick return last season, including an 89-yard kick return for a score. Bell also registered 18 tackles.

Notre Dame didn't offer Bell until March, but the Irish staff quickly made up ground with the Texas standout.

“My relationship with Coach (Mike) Mickens and Coach (Marcus) Freeman is great,” Bell told Irish Breakdown prior to his June official visit. “They check in with me constantly and have made me really feel wanted.”

Bell isn't just a standout athlete or football player, he's also an elite student. If you look at his list of final schools it obviously included Notre Dame, but it also included Stanford, Duke, Vanderbilt and Harvard. Yes, Harvard.

The Kinkaid star is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 55 overall player in the country according to 247Sports. He's ranked as the eighth best cornerback in the land and the No. 12 player from the state of Texas.

Bell is also a track star for Kinkaid. He has a personal best of 10.41 in the 100-meter dash and he won the Southwest Prep Conference championship with a 10.46 in the event. The next closest time was a 10.62 and only one other runner had below an 11.15.

Bell also won the championship in the 200-meter dash with a 20.89.

For context purposes, former Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. was a track star in high school and ran a 4.40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Pride's fastest times were a 10.55 and a 21.28, and those were done while winning a state championship as a senior. Current Irish wideout Braden Lenzy was a standout in the 200-meter dash, winning the Oregon state championship, and his best time was 21.34, and his best time as a senior was 21.49.

Bell had offers from Texas, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Baylor, Stanford, TCU, Purdue, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Louisville, Duke, Vanderbilt, Colorado, and Kansas among many others.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter