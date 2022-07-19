Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Sets Commitment Date

One of the top targets on the board for Notre Dame is ready to make his commitment known, as Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout Jaiden Ausberry announced today that he will be publicly committing Thursday, August 4.

Ausberry lists Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, and Auburn as his final seven schools.

Ever since Marcus Freeman was hired by Notre Dame he quickly made it a point of emphasis to get more athletic on the second level, and upgrade the impact of the linebacker position. Ausberry quickly became the top target for the Irish staff, bringing a variety of traits that the coaches were looking for. Ausberry has built a good bond with both Coach Freeman and new defensive coordinator Al Golden. Both of them have made a tremendous impact on him since both have taken over at their new positions respectively.

Ausberry first visited Notre Dame last summer and again in March. That was when Notre Dame made its first big move with the talented linebacker. Ausberry returned to campus for an official visit in June. He is fresh off a dynamic junior campaign, providing play making ability and leadership for the 13-0 state championship squad.

Ausberry is ranked as the nation's No. 32 overall player by ESPN and he's ranked No. 80 nationally by Rivals. Both have the talented Louisiana native ranked as the fourth best linebacker in the country.

He has earned offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, USC, LSU, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Missouri, Arizona State and West Virginia.

Notre Dame has put themselves in a fantastic position entering the final decision. The staff has continued to sell the full vision for what makes South Bend such a special place.

