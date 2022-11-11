Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Navy Edition

With only three regular season games remaining, we are inching closer to National Signing Day. That means that there are only a few spots left in the 2023 recruiting class to finalize what promises to be a historic group.

With that, we were flooded with outstanding questions on this week’s recruiting mailbag. With everything from Keon Keeley, early contributors, Rovers and wide receiver recruiting, there are still a lot of things to evaluate. Let’s take a look at a few of the best questions that were submitted this week.

Each question was submitted by a member of the Irish Breakdown Premium Message Board.

@burgere23: Is there any fire with Keon Keeley or is it all smoke?

We discussed this a little on yesterday’s podcast but here is the deal, it would be unwise to hyper focus on Keeley wearing a Notre Dame shirt during a ceremony for one of his best friends committing to Notre Dame.

Have Notre Dame commits had contact with Keeley recently? Yes. Has the Notre Dame staff reached out from time to time? Also yes.

The issue is that Keeley is looking for something different, including NIL opportunities and other things he doesn't think he can find at Notre Dame. I wouldn’t completely close the door because I still believe that Keeley loves Notre Dame, he's definitely a Notre Dame kid, and anything can happen In recruiting, but it is incredibly unlikely and not something to really focus your time on.

@daniwilster: Projecting next year’s team, what 2023 commits do you think have a chance of playing as freshman?

It is so hard to tell without knowing all of the defections from the roster after the season. In the world of the transfer portal, there is so much turnover that is possible.

As of right now, wide receiver is the position that needs the most immediate help. Jaden Greathouse seems like the most likely early contributor with his polished game. I wouldn’t put it past Braylon James to come in and provide a dynamic element to the offense.

Rico Flores Jr. is another player that brings an advanced game to offer upside to play early on. Then, of course, Dylan Edwards could potentially do some gadget work as well as fighting for some return opportunities.

As a whole, wide receiver is a big opportunity. The other player who immediately comes to mind is Peyton Bowen. Quite simply, he may be too good of a safety to keep off the field.

I also wouldn’t be shocked if Charles Jagusah competes for early playing time inside at offensive guard. He has put together outstanding senior film and could be too powerful and athletic to keep off the field as a freshman.

@domhenn14: Can you talk a little bit about Kaleb Smith? Where does he fit in among the 2023 wide receiver group? Where does Taeshaun Lyons stand if Notre Dame gets Smith?

The Notre Dame staff appears to have focused on Smith as their preferred fifth wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. He is the type of slot receiver type that the team needs more of to go with the premier outside wide receivers they already have committed in the class.

If Notre Dame lands a commitment from Smith then that will be it for wide receiver recruiting. The staff liked Lyons but Smith just made more sense from a fit perspective. He is the pass catcher they want.

@irishbh70: How would you compare CJ Carr (2024) to Bryce Underwood (2025) and what are the chances that Notre Dame gets Underwood in that class?

They are very different football players. Each has tremendous ability and a big sell in their own right.

Carr is a really smooth customer who brings outstanding accuracy and ability to throw with touch. He is also a good athlete who added some improved ability to win off of script as a junior. Mechanically, he is extremely solid for his age. It’s all there to be a very good football player.

Underwood is a more toolsy player compared to Carr. He has a huge arm, and is also a potentially dynamic athlete. His accuracy is not quite in the same caliber as Carr but the big sell is the upside.

It’s just too early to tell if Notre Dame will have much traction with Underwood. The kid is the real deal, and is being courted by several big time programs. He is just beginning to tap into how good he will be.

@jakenky: Could a guy like Jaiden Ausberry play Vyper, especially on passing downs, despite him being undersized?

In spurts? Without question. We have seen the team use Marist Liufau on the ball a bit this season already so I wouldn’t mind it in spurts. Ausberry is an explosive player who I would absolutely be creative with.

There are, however, other options in the class who may be slightly better options. Drayk Bowen is a player who brings a bit more length and has a profile to present an impact as a pass rusher as well. Preston Zinter is also intriguing, having already played the role a bit at Central Catholic.

It won’t look prototypical to what the Irish staff wants at the spot, but there are options so supplement reps in the class.

@bplence1189: If Notre Dame misses on 2024 linebacker Garret Stover, who are even the other Rover possibilities that Notre Dame is targeting?

There aren’t a ton of true Rovers on the board outside of Stover currently. There are a few safeties who have the necessary frame to eventually fill the role but they are all projections right now.

Here are two players who fit the mold that Notre Dame likes at the position:

GABRIEL WILLIAMS - Laurel (Md.) St. Vincent Pallotti

It is extremely easy to get excited about Williams. He is extremely long at 6-4 and 190 pounds, with the frame to gain a substantial amount of weight down the line.

He does a little bit of everything for Williams, which is a testament to the versatility he provides. In space, Williams is a smooth mover and comes downhill with some force. There is a realistic projection for him to end up as a Rover, WILL or Vyper long term.

EDWIN SPILLMAN - Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy

Spillman is a little thicker built than Williams but also doesn’t quite bring the length as well. He is, however, an extremely smooth mover who is equally as explosive.

He possesses really good eyes working from depth and is a proactive player. I really like the all around talent profile that Spillman brings.

