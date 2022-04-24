Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Talented Athlete Rodney Gallagher

Notre Dame hosted one of the nation's best athletes this weekend - Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlights star Rodney Gallagher - and coming out of the visit he has already narrowed down his list of schools. Gallagher announced this evening that he was now down to eight final schools.

Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Oklahoma State were the schools that made up the 6-0, 170-pound athlete's final list of schools.

This is one of the more intriguing final groups I've seen, with Gallagher listing schools from almost every part of the country, with the Southeast being the only area without a team. That speaks to Gallagher's talent, as teams from all over the country are coming hard after him, but also to his willingness to get away from home if that is his best fit. Of course, Gallagher also has the two "local schools" on his list in Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Gallagher is ranked as the nation's No. 97 overall player and the No. 10 receiver according to On3. He is ranked as the No. 2 player from the state of Pennsylvania, which is a very important state for Notre Dame.

The Laurel Highlands standout played quarterback as a junior, and he finished the season with 1,365 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 1,130 rushing yards and 21 more touchdowns.

The 6-0, 170-pound athlete is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback for Laurel Highlands. He played some wide receiver and running back as a freshman and sophomore. During those two seasons he rushed for 556 yards and 8 touchdowns to go with 42 catches and 791 yards and seven more scores.

