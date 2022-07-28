Notre Dame Makes A Strong Impression On 2024 Athlete Gabriel Williams

Washington (D.C.) St. Vincent Pallotti athlete Gabriel Williams went into his Tuesday visit to South Bend and Notre Dame not knowing exactly what to expect. Williams quickly realized there is something very different about Notre Dame.

Those vibes are hard to quantify at times but what isn’t hard to express is the impact of the coaching staff on him. Williams had the chance to sit down with the defensive staff and really dig into how he fits potentially.

“It was great being able to sit down with Al Golden and Marcus Freeman, really enjoyed it,” Williams said. “Coach Golden talked to me a lot about how I fit into his defense and his experiences as a coach. I had no idea he was just coaching with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s a really smart football guy.”

As for that position, there is some initial understanding but Williams is the type of athlete that can do a lot of different things for a defense. It’s really about how he develops.

“(Golden) sees me as the nickel or SAM backer in their system,” Williams continued. “I think I’m a really versatile player who can do a lot for a defense.

“Coach (Al) Washington said he wants me to continue to just be an athlete,” he said. “He told me that my body will take care of where I fit best.”

That development has already begun. Williams has already seen his body transform tremendously since we last saw him on the field. He’s been hard at work this off-season to better his craft.

“My body is going to change a ton, it already has,” Williams explained. “I played at around 162 pounds last season and I’m up to about 195 to 200 pounds right now. They think that I could get up to about 240 pounds down the road.

“It’s been a natural weight gain,” he continued. “I’ve been eating four peanut butter and jelly sandwiches a day, taking protein and just lifting. I tried creatine but I wasn’t a big fan. I just want to make sure that I don’t add too much weight and take away from my athleticism. I’m ready to dominate.”

Notre Dame clearly put in work on the recent visit, with a big focus on the coaches and an authentic approach. The program also brought in their secret weapon once again, welcoming five-star quarterback commit CJ Carr back for another visit. He also impressed Williams.

“I didn’t know who he was at first, then it clicked,” Williams said. “I was like, 'Oh, that’s the five-star quarterback who is committed to Notre Dame'. He was really cool. It was awesome to get to know him a little.”

Williams is a high upside defensive chess piece who has been amidst a busy last couple of months. Some very prominent programs have been hitting the phone lines hard. While appreciative, Williams is already moving through the process quickly.

“My phone has been blowing up since I was on campus,” said Williams. “There’s a bunch of schools who are trying to get me to come visit, telling me how much interest they have and how they need me. It is definitely a blessing but I’m really starting to narrow down what schools are the best fit for me.”

From an athleticism perspective, Williams is a clear fit. He has all the length and athleticism attributes to give the defense a lot of possibilities on the second level. As a student, he also presents an ideal fit.

“Education is big for my family,” he said. “My dad really cares a lot about academics. It will be without a doubt a big part of my recruitment, finding a great school and football program.”

As far as the timeline goes, the D.C. star doesn’t want the recruiting process to draw out too long. People following along shouldn’t expect it expended much past his junior season.

“I do want to commit early,” Williams explained. “I can see myself making a decision by the end of the year but want to make sure that it is the right one. I’m already starting to get an idea of schools that I really like and others that don’t fit as well.”

The next few months don’t look to be slowing down any for Williams. He is scheduled to visit Penn State this weekend and already has a game visit planned to Notre Dame when they take on Clemson.

Add that to the fact that Williams is transferring high schools this off-season and it is a chaotic time for the talented defender. There is a big argument to make that the recent Notre Dame recruiting barbecue had a big impact on Williams more than anyone on campus.

The Irish staff looks like they will be in this one until the very end.

Williams is an explosive chess piece for a defense that is well liked by various recruiting platforms. 247Sports is the highest on him currently, ranking him as the No. 191 overall player and No. 15 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. ESPN ranks him similarly, currently seeing him as the No. 235 overall player No. 19 linebacker in the class.

The 6-4, 190-pound defender is seeing an increased amount of attention over the last couple of months. The offers are beginning to trickle in quickly. Some of the notable programs that have offered him so far include the Irish, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Maryland, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Boston College among others.

