Notre Dame Makes A Strong Impression On 2024 Athlete Garrett Stover

Notre Dame threw out several new offers following the Irish Invasion, 2024 Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut athlete Garrett Stover was among the most impressive players in attendance over the weekend. For many Notre Dame fans and faithful, the name may be a new one to get familiar with.

The truth, however, is that the Irish staff has been doing their due diligence on Stover for some time now. That work concluded with the offer on Sunday.

“I’ve been in contact with (Notre Dame) quite a bit actually, I have really been talking to Coach (Al) Golden, Coach (James) Laurinaitis, and Coach (Al) Washington,” Stover said. “Getting the offer was a dream come true for sure, I’ve always been interested in Notre Dame. It really meant a lot, it’s a very special place.”

This past weekend presented a big opportunity for both Stover and the Notre Dame staff. The Irish Invasion serves as an outstanding event for talented recruits around the country to work directly with coaches and get the Notre Dame experience. The event was a special one for Stover.

“The Irish Invasion was amazing, working with all the different coaches was great and they really made me feel welcomed and taught me a lot of stuff to work on, on my own,” Stover explained. “It was good to compete against great competition there as well. South Bend is amazing, I saw a lot of the different landmarks like the stadium, all the new dorms, the facilities, and everything as well. I think it’s really cool how close everything is and that everyone at Notre Dame is a family.”

So far, Stover has been a busy player on the recruiting trail. He has been on visits and the camp circuit recently, taking in a lot of notable programs. There are already several schools that have been separating themselves early on.

“(The process) has been great, I’m really enjoying seeing all the different schools and seeing what they have to offer,” he said. “Right now I’m just keeping my options open and really finding the best fit for me. The schools that have really been recruiting me the hardest are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Cincinnati right now.”

Stover has already set his criteria for selecting the ideal program. That will be a huge help to the Ohio star while navigating so much interest. Notre Dame seems to fit the most important elements of the search.

“The main things I am looking for in a school is that home feeling, the people and how I get along with the coaches and players,” explained Stover. “I think family is very important so feeling welcomed at a school is something I look for. Then lastly I think being at a school where I can make an impact on the team to help them win is very important to me as well.”

There, of course, is an elephant in the room. If the name Stover is reminiscent, especially for those familiar with the Ohio State football program, it’s because his cousin Cade Stover currently plays tight end for the Buckeyes. With those family ties, the relationship with Ohio State is something that could cause pessimism of other fanbases.

While it’s something to consider, it appears that Stover is ready to do his homework on the process. He intends to take this one the distance.

“Yes, I am pretty comfortable with the coaches at Ohio State, I really like it there as well,” Stover noted. “I am continuing to build relationships with different schools and I’m gonna keep my options open and take my time with this whole process.”

It’s impossible to predict the future. While there is a lot to figure out in terms of Stover, there seems to be an intriguing baseline for Notre Dame to build off of. They plan on trying to sell the full vision to the star rover/linebacker.

The 6-2, 200-pound athlete is considered a four-star recruit by both On3 and 247Sports. Stover is currently rated as the No. 150 overall player and No. 13 linebacker in the 2024 cycle on the On3 consensus ranking. He is also rated as the No. 7 player in the state of Ohio.

Stover is continuing to put together an impressive offer list. Aside from the Irish offer, Stover already boasts offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Iowa State, Boston College, Duke, and Pittsburgh among others.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter