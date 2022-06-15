Cornerback Micah Bell Is A Must Get For Notre Dame

After the decommitment of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett a couple of months ago, cornerback recruiting became even more of a question mark - and priority - for the Irish staff in the 2023 cycle. Flash forward to now, things are beginning to look a lot more optimistic.

Things have been trending well between Notre Dame and St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet standout Christian Gray in recent weeks. Even if Gray ends up with the Irish, there is still a massive need to get to a second cornerback in the class.

This upcoming weekend brings another talented cornerback to South Bend who is a must-get prospect. Houston (Texas) Kincaid star Micah Bell is set to make his first visit to campus, offering a big opportunity to get into a great position with the Texas speedster.

Even without making it to campus yet, Notre Dame was already able to make Bell’s top ten schools, joining the likes of Texas, Tennessee, Stanford, Michigan State, Baylor, Duke, Houston, Vanderbilt, and Harvard. Having so many high academic institutions involved in his top schools is a very good sign for Notre Dame, and its further evidence of why the Irish are in such a strong position with him early on.

The other good news, Irish fans and faithful won’t have to wait long to see whether the staff was able to close on Bell, having also announced that he will make his commitment on July 1st. While Gray is a really good player in his own right, Bell may offer even higher upside at the position.

Bell is a dynamic two-way performer for the Kincaid School at running back and cornerback. Who does the majority of his fans get on the offensive side of the football, rushing for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns on just 134 carries. That 8.3 yards per carry also led the team. Bell has been used sparingly on the defensive side of the ball, recording just 18 total tackles in limited opportunities. He also averaged 34.8 yards per kick return, taking one back for a touchdown.

On film, Bell’s athleticism is on full display. Judging by his resume as a track and field sprinter that should be no surprise. The Texas product boasts personal bests of 10.41 in the 100-meter dash, 20.89 in the 200 and a 24’5.25” in the long jump. That combination of explosiveness and long speed is a potentially dominant profile at cornerback.

The upside piece is going to be the huge talking point for Bell. He is relatively foreign to the cornerback position, making a greater impact in different areas for his high school. Still, Gray offers the type of floor to bet on the traits with a player like Bell.

The majority of major recruiting platforms have Bell ranked as a consensus four-star player and top 130 overall player in the 2023 class. 247Sports is especially high on Bell, currently ranking him as the No. 55 overall player and No. 8 cornerback in the cycle. 247Sports also has him pegged as the No. 12 player in the state of Texas, a territory that has become a priority for Notre Dame to get into more regularly.

The 5-11, 165-pound athlete holds an incredibly impressive offer list. The notable programs who have offered include the Irish, Texas, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Baylor, Stanford, TCU, Purdue, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Louisville, Duke, Vanderbilt, Colorado, and Kansas among many others.

That offer list illustrates just how talented Bell is. He isn’t just a nice potential fit for the Notre Dame recruiting class; he has now become a necessity. There is no excuse not to finish this recruitment of a caliber of athlete to this level, who also obviously values education tremendously. Bell’s talent could give him an argument as the most talented cornerback the Irish have had in several years if they are able to close.

