Elite Lineman Monroe Freeling Stays Focused Ahead Of Pending Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame has two very important offensive line recruits left on the board for the 2023 class, and one of them is Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Academy offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. The 6-7, 285-pound standout has already set his official visit to South Bend on the star studded June 10th weekend. That is a quick turnaround after Freeling visited during the Blue-Gold Game at the end of April.

So far this off-season, it has been all gas and no breaks for Freeling; juggling between the recruiting chaos, work, school and training. He has countered that pace by maintaining a consistent timeline to make his commitment.

As Freeling has stated consistently along the way, he intends to take his decision into his senior season. That has allowed him to take the process slow and eventually make a sound and calculated decision in the long run.

No matter when that decision is ultimately made, the Notre Dame staff has continued to put themselves in a great position. That has continued since the Blue-Gold visit.

“After my last visit, I went straight into Spring ball where Coach (Harry) Hiestand and Coach (Tommy) Rees came down to hang out,” said Freeling. “I talk to Coach Hiestand regularly. He’s always very positive about the hard work I’m putting in to get stronger.”

The amount of attention does not appear that it will slow down any time soon, evident by a recent offer from Alabama.

“I was at Georgia a couple weeks ago and then following my official visit to Notre Dame, I will take officials to Florida and Miami,” Freeling stated. “I plan on taking unofficials to Michigan and Alabama late June (or) July.”

As if having that type of travel schedule wasn’t enough, Freeling is doing his best to focus on his senior season that will be here before he knows it. His schedule is pretty packed right now.

“I have summer workouts Monday through Thursday with the team in the weight room, which also includes speed and agility training,” he said. “On Fridays and the weekends I go to the gym on my own and spend more time on stretching and balance work.”

Freeling is trying to put most of the attention on his final season, although that is nearly impossible with such a big decision in the relatively near future. Still, he is remaining focused on every goal he has set for his last campaign.

“I am really excited for the season to start,” Freeling said. “It's my favorite time of the year.”

Freeling is one of the more physically gifted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting cycle nationally, and his offer list supports that. He has interest from top programs across the country, including offers from the Irish, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M among others.

That parlayed into an impressive recruiting ranking, sitting as a nearly consensus top 100 recruit nationally. Feeling peaks as the No. 38 overall player and the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

