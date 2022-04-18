Elite Lineman Monroe Freeling Set To Spend Several Days At Notre Dame

The Blue-Gold Game is set to be a meeting point for a number of talented 2023 and 2024 recruits. Notre Dame is hosting some important uncommitted players for the 2023 class, no more important arguably than Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

Optimism has been injected massively with the recent return of Harry Hiestand as the team’s offensive line coach. The team, however, is still waiting for their first commit upfront for the 2023 group. Freeling has been high on the team’s board for some time now and the talented offensive tackle is excited to get back on campus.

“I’m flying into South Bend with my mom on Thursday, which will give me all day on Friday to see the campus more and spend time with the coaching staff and players,” Freeling explained.

That extra time will give Freeling and his mother a chance to get to know the coaches at a deeper level. This opportunity will be huge with their evolving relationship with Hiestand. The staff has made it well known how big of a priority Freeling is in this class.

“I think I’m most excited to see the team and how Coach Hiestand is working the line and just, in general, getting back to campus,” he said. “I have been talking to Coach Hiestand and Coach (Marcus) Freeman weekly. I get the sense that Coach H is a really loyal guy who cares a lot about ND and his players.”

He is also excited to see the team compete live. With so many coaching changes this off-season, seeing how things mesh is paramount.

“I think it's always great to see a team live and see how they come together, especially with some of the new coaching changes,” Freeling said.

Freeling is one of the more physically gifted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and his offer list supports that. He has interest from top programs across the country, including offers from the Irish, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M among others.

He is a consensus four star recruit across every major recruiting platform currently. Freeling ranks as the No. 38 player nationally and No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2023 class according to On3.

If you have any questions about Freeling’s upside, just search some of his basketball highlights. You’ll be greeted with some high flying dunks and a variety of blocks, highlighting his impressive athletic profile for an offensive tackle who stands 6-7 and 285 pounds.

This will not be the only time that Freeling is on campus over the next several months. He has already finalized his travel plans for an official visit this summer. If you need any proof of interest, that will be three trips to South Bend since the end of January for the South Carolina product.

“I will be making an official visit to Notre Dame on June 10-12 so they are definitely in my top programs,” he explained. “I have a few more schools to visit which will likely happen in May and then really start narrowing down. I don’t expect to make a commitment until later in my senior season.”

Quietly, Freeling has become a must-land recruit for Notre Dame. His talent level is easy to see and he represents the true offensive tackle that the Irish genuinely need in the class.

