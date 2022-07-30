Notre Dame Must Show It Can Close .... And Hold On

Notre Dame has been a recruiting force since Marcus Freeman took over as the program's head coach, and right now no program in the country has a better class in 2023 than does Freeman and his staff. Freeman is showing what can be done when you hire a dynamic head coach who puts in the work, and hires a staff that he demands does the same.

Of course, championships are won by landing big time players through the month of July, they are won by getting players like Notre Dame has committed to sign in December and February.

That is the next test for Freeman, director of recruiting Chad Bowden and the rest of the Notre Dame staff. There is certainly still closing to be done with uncommitted players, but the ultimate key for Notre Dame is making sure that between now and signing day it also keeps all of its current commits in the class.

KEON KEELEY IS A PROGRAM CHANGER

The message to five-star defensive end Keon Keeley is easy, but getting him to stay on board from now until signing day will not be nearly as simple. Up to this point Keeley has embraced the uniqueness of Notre Dame. He has embraced the academic excellence Notre Dame offers, the potential to build a champion instead of going to an already established one, and the potential to be developed into a high draft pick.

But Notre Dame has a very long way to go with Keeley, who will continue to be pursued by the nation's best programs. He's simply too good for teams to stop recruiting, and that's why he is the most important recruit in the class for Notre Dame. So far Keeley has remained committed to Notre Dame and has helped build the class around him, and the Irish staff needs to keep that true.

Keeley is a rare talent, possessing talent that can truly change the face of a program. If he taps into his full potential he has the kind of talent that turns into an All-American caliber player that you build your defense around, the kind of talent that eventually becomes a Top 5 NFL Draft pick.

That's why Notre Dame is fighting so hard to keep the Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep star in the class, but also why Alabama, Ohio State and Florida are fighting so hard to flip him.

At 6-6 with an incredible wing span and an elite first step, Keeley is a potential game wrecker as a pass rusher, but he's not a one trick pony. He has the kind of frame, toughness and natural pop to also be a force against the run. Put a player like Keeley into the Vyper position and the defense has the kind of elite edge player it needs to be a championship program.

Replacing a player like current star Isaiah Foskey is not easy, but from an upside standpoint Keeley has an even greater ceiling, and a more diverse game. You'll use the Vyper position differently with Keeley, which is why he isn't the "next Foskey," he's a player that you can build a new version of the position around.

Without Keeley this is a very good recruiting class for Notre Dame. With Keeley this is a gap erasing class. He's that good.

PEYTON BOWEN IS VITAL TO THIS CLASS

Despite the recent visit to Alabama, I remain confident that Notre Dame will be able to hold onto Keeley. It won't be easy, but unless things change I truly believe he gets Notre Dame and he wants to blaze his own path at Notre Dame instead of being the "next in line" at Alabama.

I'm a bit more concerned about their ability to hang onto safety Peyton Bowen, who visited Oklahoma and Texas A&M this week. Keeley has made a few visits, but he's been to Notre Dame as many times in 2022 as he's been to other schools, combined. Bowen has been to Oklahoma and Texas A&M as many times as he's been to Notre Dame.

Sources indicate to Irish Breakdown that Bowen continues to recruit other players to Notre Dame, he remains up front and honest with the Irish staff about his plans, and that he continues to re-affirm his desire to stay in this class. His younger brother Eli being a four-star recruit that is currently uncommitted adds another intriguing layer to this whole situation.

Bowen is an incredibly important recruit for Notre Dame. To begin, he plays a position of major need for the Irish, who have largely struggled to land elite safeties. On top of that, the Irish are thin at the position in future seasons, and they need freshmen that can come into the program and help out immediately. Bowen is certainly that kind of talent.

The Denton (Texas) Guyer star is an elite athlete, possessing legit sub-4.4 speed, outstanding agility and he's also an instinctive football player that could make plays on both sides of the ball. Players like Bowen are a bit rare, which is why Notre Dame pushed so hard to land him, and why programs like Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas A&M continue to pursue him.

Of course, keeping the other 18 commits in the class is also incredibly important. Football is still a team game, and being strong across the board is a must. But Keeley and Bowen are the more vulnerable commits right now, and they are both program changing talents and young people.

Keeping Keeley and Bowen in the class will be challenging, and it's a major test for Freeman and this staff. If they cannot hold onto both players it deals a huge, huge blow to the program's ability to close the gap. You can't close the gap on the Alabama's of the world if prospects like Keeley continue to go there to be the "next in line" player instead of going to Notre Dame. Same with Bowen, the Irish cannot close the gap if they can't land and keep a prospect like him.



If Notre Dame can keep both Keeley and Bowen in the class it sends a signal the rest of college football will not be able to ignore. Freeman and this staff are serious and a force to be reckoned with. It will show that the best players are more than willing to embrace academic challenges, and they can't simply be "bought" with NIL deals and other enticements. Elite prospects understand the long game, and when it comes to the long game the Irish can compete with anyone.

Do that and Notre Dame will close the gap in a hurry and Freeman will quickly establish himself as one of the best in the game.

