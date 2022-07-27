Early Notes And Nuggets Of Notre Dame Recruiting From Today's Visit

The Notre Dame staff hosted a flurry of talented 2023 and 2024 recruits on Tuesday, with the high emphasis being on the 2024 crop for this particular event. A part of the barbecue, the staff had an array of games, a photo shoot and some down time for relationship building.

With rave reviews coming from all directions, there are several recruits especially who spoke highly of the visit. Here are some interest notes and quotes from the day’s festivities.

CAM WILLIAMS, WIDE RECEIVER (ND Commit)

Williams had three goals coming into Tuesday’s barbecue: 1) Build a relationship with five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. 2) Continue to build his relationship with ’24 DT Justin Scott and ’24 LB/DE Marquise Lightfoot. 3) Be part of the vibe that he felt at the Irish Invasion for recruits

By all accounts, Williams accomplished all of his goals.

RYAN WINGO, WIDE RECEIVER

Wingo had a tremendous day today at Notre Dame according to a source. The 6-2, 200-pound pass catcher had the chance to see the campus with his teammate Marco Sansone, who plays quarterback for his high school. A source told me that Wingo thought it was “so cool to be able to visit with Marco. They have known each other their whole lives so it was cool experience for them to have together."

In a follow up conversation with Wingo he was quite complimentary of the Irish staff, especially wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and head coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame 2024 commits CJ Carr and Cam Williams also spent a lot of time around Wingo, and they were constantly in his ear about the class.

Keep an eye out for an in-depth update on Wingo tomorrow.

PETER JONES, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

The Malvern (Penn.) Prep offensive tackle made another stop on campus. We caught up with him after his visit today. To say that he had a great time would be a massive understatement. He spoke especially high of Harry Hiestand.

“Coach Hiestand in particular really made sure I was a priority and we had an amazing time catching up and talking football. Also since this was the first time my family had met him and they all agree that 'he’s the real deal'.”

Jones added that he also had great conversations with Coach Tommy Rees, Coach Al Golden, and Coach Matt Balis again was awesome to see them again and catch up.

Family is really important to Jones and this is what he had to say about having his family there, which was special to him.

“Having my family meet Coach Marcus Freeman was really special. Sitting down and talking with him and all of my family, really helped me see how they would fit here as well. We had a really good conversation about my future and how Notre Dame can offer everything I want. After the conversation, my family kept saying how genuine Coach Freeman is and how much the players respect him.”

Lightfoot is a standout from Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy says he’s coming back to Notre Dame soon after his visit on Tuesday. The talented defender characterized his experience at Notre Dame as “Great As Always!” He expected to spend time with his fellow 2024 Chicagoans, Cam Williams and Justin Scott, but another Windy City resident was just as impactful.

“I met a few of the current players”, Lightfoot explained. “But, I really got to vibe out with Houston (Griffith) and we talked about Notre Dame being the best of both worlds.”

TJ LINDSEY, DEFENSIVE LINE

Lindsey, who was just offered by the staff a couple of weeks ago, made his first trip to campus today. The 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman quickly made it a priority to get on campus quickly after the offer.

Lindsey’s favorite parts of the trip was being able to sit down with Marcus Freeman and Al Washington. Lindsey loves Coach Washington especially. He described him as “very real and extremely energetic.” Lindsey also described all the coaches as “very genuine people and high energy. They are all very real which is great.”

Lindsey noted he is already working on a return trip to Notre Dame in the fall for a game.

