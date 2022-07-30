Notre Dame Offers 2023 Quarterback Kenny Minchey

Notre Dame expanded its board today by offering one of the most underrated players in the country, Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II quarterback Kenny Minchey.

The 6-2, 205-pound signal caller is currently committed to Pittsburgh, but the offer today is likely a result of him expressing at least some level of interest.

Minchey is coming off a brilliant junior season in which he threw for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 61.3% of his passes. Minchey also rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tennessee native was a standout this summer on the Elite 11 circuit. He shined at the Tennessee regional, which earned him an invite to the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles.

".... the first in-person impression our staff got on him was a positive one. With a compact build and easy throwing motion, Minchey impressed in just about every setting he was placed in on Sunday. He works with a release between classic and high with good arm strength and a quick overall motion. Pushing the football to the second and third level was little to no issue and even outside the pocket, Minchey looked balance on just about every toss and delivered the ball without much wasted motion. There is an ease to his game, but it didn’t slow the rate of accurate spins along the way." - John Garcia Jr., SI All-American

Only one service - ESPN - has Minchey in their top group rankings, with him coming in at No. 179 nationally. On3 and 247Sports rank him as a four-star prospect while Rivals ranks him as a three-star player. You can expect Minchey's ranking to go up as more analysts evaluate his summer work and his highly impressive film. There is no question Minchey is at least a Top 200 caliber prospect.

Minchey also has offers from Tennessee, Michigan State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter