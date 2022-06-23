Notre Dame Offers 2024 Defensive Linemen Jerod and Jacob Smith

Notre Dame offered a pair of 2024 defensive linemen today, and they live in the same house. Irish defensive line coach Al Washington offered Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith, twin brothers from Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chafee School.

Jacob is a 6-4, 225-pound edge player that is ranked as the nation's No. 72 overall player according to 247 Sports. He is ranked as the second best player in the state of Connecticut. Jerod is a 6-3, 255-pound lineman that ranks as the No. 55 player in the country according to 247Sports, and he is the No. 1 player in the state.

Jacob is ranked higher by Rivals at No. 152, while Jerod is ranked No. 210.

The twins have almost identical offer lists, with scholarships from Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Michigan State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Kentucky, Louisville, Boston College, Syracuse and Rutgers.

Notre Dame has had a great deal of success with brothers the last decade. The Irish currently have twin brothers Jayson and Justin Ademilola as key members of the 2022 defensive line. Although they didn't play together at Notre Dame, brothers Romeo (2012-15) and Julian Okwara (2016-19) were also both standouts for the Irish and are current NFL players.

On the other side of the ball, Zack (2009-13) and Nick Martin (2011-15) were both multi-year starters at Notre Dame and both were drafted, with Zack going in round one and Nick going in round two.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter