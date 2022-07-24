Getting to Know 2025 Defensive Lineman Tyler Parker

Don’t look now but Notre Dame has quietly offered 12 members of the 2025 recruiting class. Head coach Marcus Freeman and the staff have taken relentless to a whole new level, completely changing the way they identify potential fits.

That has extended to the rising sophomore class offer list, which grew on Thursday when Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) High School defensive lineman Tyler Parker was offered by the staff. Twitter gave a huge introduction to Parker recently, showcasing the 14-year old’s training regimen and movement skills.

It appears that offers have begun to follow that social media blow up.

When doing a deeper dive into Parker’s background, while the offer definitely has some projection to it, the fit seems to make a lot of sense. He is a talented athlete who is just tapping into his upside.

The 6-0, 295-pound defensive lineman saw very little varsity action as a freshman, collecting one tackle. Based on some of the workout videos this off-season, however, that should be expected to change very quickly.

For context, Santa Margarita is an outstanding program who is playing programs such as St. John Bosco, Mater Dei and Servite. Very rarely do players excel against that type of competition as high school freshmen. A sophomore breakout, however, is expected.

Parker is also a high academic kid, who takes the education layer of recruiting extremely seriously. According to his twitter profile, he currently boasts a 3.36 GPA, while also doubling as a two-sport participant for the program as a wrestler as well.

Parker’s offer list is beginning to expand. Outside of the Notre Dame offer, Miami and Arizona have also offered the rising sophomore among a few others.

FILM ANALYSIS

Possessing natural leverage at 6-0 and 295 pounds, Parker does a nice job playing with good pad level. He has active hands to quickly engage, stack and shed blockers at the point of attack.

Linearly, he is a very explosive player. Parker had a nice first step to fire off of the football and make a variety of plays behind the line of scrimmage. He is a powerful athlete who combines that short area explosiveness to become a difficult player to counteract early on in reps. The California native is an ideal one gapping nose tackle who can create a ton of penetration in the backfield. Parker is a solid all around athlete who also boasts an impressive motor to make an array of plays in pursuit.

As you would expect for a player just finishing up his freshman year, Parker is young and will need to continue to develop from a physical and technical perspective. His hand placement can be a bit hit or miss and needs to play with a little more violence at the point of attack. Parker also catches a bit too much as a tackler currently. He needs to do a better job coming to balance and striking.

All the talent is there but obviously development is needed moving forward - which is to be expected.

