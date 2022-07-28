Skip to main content

Notre Dame Offers Electric 2023 Athlete Dylan Edwards

Notre Dame has offered 2023 athlete Dylan Edwards, a dynamic runner that is committed to Kansas State

Notre Dame has made it a goal to add dynamic speed to the 2023 class, and the search for explosive playmakers has resulted in the Irish staff offering Derby (Kan.) High School athlete Dylan Edwards. The 5-9, 165-pound running back is one of the most explosive players in the entire 2023 class, and he's currently committed to Kansas State.

Edwards is a running back in high school but he is more of a hybrid projection at the next level. That means he can carry the ball out of the backfield, but he also projects as a slot player and also a dynamic return man.  That all-around ability is what the Irish staff appears to like most about Edwards, after his home run speed, of course.

As a junior the Derby standout rushed for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging an astounding 12.5 yards per carry. Edwards rushed for 1,833 yards (8.9 YPC) and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore. Over the last two seasons Edwards has also hauled in 24 passes for 305 yards for three more touchdowns. 

Edwards averaged 36.1 yards on 7 punt returns last season, including a pair of returns he took back for scores. He averaged 42.8 yards on six kick returns, including a 93-yard return for a touchdown. In fact, Edwards had returns of 96 yards (punt) and 93 yards (kick) last season. He's scored on two punt returns and two kick returns as a prep player.

Edwards was a performer at the recent Future 50 showcase in Florida. Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen timed as the second fastest player at the event, and only Edwards was faster.

The Derby star is ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and On 3. ESPN ranks him as the nation's No. 234 overall player and the No. 14 running back. He earned offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Kansas State, Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa State, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas and Illinois.

