Notre Dame has offered one of the nation's best 2024 players, with the Irish jumping on board with elite Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius defensive tackle Justin Scott. The Chicago big man received his offer from Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington.

At 6-5 and 310 pounds, Scott has elite size and power for the position. Despite his listed size, Scott has a well proportioned frame that could actually add some weight.

Scott shows impressive athleticism and quickness for his size, and he shows a good feel for the position despite his youth.

The St. Ignatius standout is ranked as the nation's No. 3 overall player in the country and the top defensive lineman according to On3. Rivals, 247Sports and On3 all rank him as the best player in the state of Illinois for the 2024 class.

Scott already has offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Missouri, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa State, Syracuse and Rutgers. Scott made a fall visit to Notre Dame on Nov. 20 when the Fighting Irish beat Georgia Tech by a 55-0 score.

Notre Dame already has a commitment from a defensive lineman in the 2024 class, landing a pledge from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain. While Davis-Swain is more of an edge player that could grow into an interior player, Davis is more of a pure inside player.

Notre Dame also wants and needs to add a bit more size inside, and Scott certainly would go a long way towards making that happen, should the Irish be able to eventually add him to the 2024 class.

