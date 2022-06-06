Notre Dame Offers A Pair Of In-State Standouts Following Irish Invasion

Notre Dame held its annual Irish Invasion prospect camp today and following the event a pair of talented athletes from the state of Indiana both received offers.

Notre Dame offered Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side athlete Brauntae Johnson and New Haven (Ind.) High School wide receiver Mylan Graham. Both were standouts at the Irish Invasion camp.

Johnson is ranked as a 5-star recruit and the No. 29 overall player on the 247Sports composite ranking. He is listed as a wide receiver and the No. 1 player in the state, but Notre Dame appears to be recruiting him as a defensive back. Johnson took a couple of reps at wide receiver during Irish Invasion, but he spent most of his time working with both the cornerbacks and safeties.

At 6-3 and 170 pounds, Johnson is a long, fluid and athletic player on the back end. He's still quite raw from a fundamental standpoint, but his athleticism and potential is clearly evident on film and from camp.

Graham is currently not ranked by any of the services, but the 6-1, 170-pound wideout is a talented young player. He shows impressive speed and agility on film, and he was a tough player to defend during the Irish Invasion camp.

His ceiling as a pass catcher is quite high.

Notre Dame isn't often able to find impact athletes in the state of Indiana, but the 2024 class already seems pretty loaded with skill players. Another impressive player from Irish Invasion was Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean wideout Patrick Clacks, who doesn't have an offer yet.

