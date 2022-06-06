Skip to main content

Notre Dame Offers A Pair Of In-State Standouts Following Irish Invasion

Notre Dame offered a pair of athletic in-state players following their Irish Invasion camp

Notre Dame held its annual Irish Invasion prospect camp today and following the event a pair of talented athletes from the state of Indiana both received offers.

Notre Dame offered Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side athlete Brauntae Johnson and New Haven (Ind.) High School wide receiver Mylan Graham. Both were standouts at the Irish Invasion camp.

Johnson is ranked as a 5-star recruit and the No. 29 overall player on the 247Sports composite ranking. He is listed as a wide receiver and the No. 1 player in the state, but Notre Dame appears to be recruiting him as a defensive back. Johnson took a couple of reps at wide receiver during Irish Invasion, but he spent most of his time working with both the cornerbacks and safeties.

At 6-3 and 170 pounds, Johnson is a long, fluid and athletic player on the back end. He's still quite raw from a fundamental standpoint, but his athleticism and potential is clearly evident on film and from camp.

Graham is currently not ranked by any of the services, but the 6-1, 170-pound wideout is a talented young player. He shows impressive speed and agility on film, and he was a tough player to defend during the Irish Invasion camp. 

His ceiling as a pass catcher is quite high.

Notre Dame isn't often able to find impact athletes in the state of Indiana, but the 2024 class already seems pretty loaded with skill players. Another impressive player from Irish Invasion was Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean wideout Patrick Clacks, who doesn't have an offer yet.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame - Helmet
Recruiting

Talented Texas Cornerbacks sets Top 10 and Commitment Date

By Ryan Roberts2 hours ago
Harry Hiestand
Football

Notre Dame Offensive Line Ranked As The Nation's Best For 2022

By Bryan Driskell5 hours ago
Marcus Freeman 5
Football

What Notre Dame Must Do To Become A Football Dynasty Again

By Bryan Driskell10 hours ago
Charles Jagusah
Recruiting

Charles Jagusah Ready For Visits In Advance Of Final Decision

By Shaun Davis12 hours ago
Monroe Freeling 1
Recruiting

Elite Lineman Monroe Freeling Stays Focused Ahead Of Pending Notre Dame Visit

By Ryan Roberts14 hours ago
Kaleb Beasley
Recruiting

Standout 2024 Cornerback Kaleb Beasley Ready For The Irish Invasion

By Ryan Roberts16 hours ago
Cam Hart
Football

Notre Dame 2022 Roster Is Among The Nation's Most Talented

By Bryan DriskellJun 4, 2022
Michael Mayer 1
Football

Four Notre Dame Players Named Preseason All-Americans

By Bryan DriskellJun 4, 2022