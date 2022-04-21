Notre Dame Offers Top 100 Wide Aidan Mizell

Notre Dame expanded its wide receiver board tonight by offering Orlando (Fla.) Boone standout Aidan Mizell.

The offer comes the day after Notre Dame landed another standout wide receiver when Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point star Braylon James picked the Fighting Irish.

Mizell is a 6-2, 180-pound wideout with an impressive offer list. He is ranked as the nation's No. 50 overall player by On3, and he's also ranked as the No. 91 overall player by Rivals.

A big play receiver, Mizell hauled in 47 passes for 1,003 yards (21.3 yards per catch) and an outstanding 18 touchdowns. He's also a standout in track, with Mizell running a 10.78 in the 100-meter dash and a 43.02 in the 400-meter dash in April track meets.

Mizell has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Utah, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Baylor, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Missouri, Kentucky, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Illinois.

