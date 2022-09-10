Indiana Wide Receiver Patrick Clacks Continues To Connect With Notre Dame

The Notre Dame staff will be welcoming back Merrilleville (Ind.) Andrean 2024 wide receiver Patrick Clacks III to town today for their home opener against Marshall. This will be Clacks’ first trip back to South Bend since his summer visit for the Irish Invasion, and it will be his first game day visit.

Things have begun to heat up for the Indiana native since the dead period ended on September 1st. It can be a hectic time for recruits but thus far, Clacks has enjoyed the added attention from various programs. It promises to be a very busy fall for the talented pass catcher.

"Recruiting since the dead period has picked up a bit for me,” Clacks said. “I’ve had some schools contact that I had no idea even knew who I was.”

The contact with Notre Dame has been pretty consistent for several months with Clacks, and that has also picked up since the beginning of September. He hopes to impress the staff enough this season to eventual earn an offer.

"The conversation (with Notre Dame) has been going well,” explained Clacks. "They are still actively recruiting me and I believe in due time I will solidify myself and prove to be player they believe I have the potential to be.”

The Andrean team is off to a 2-2 record so far this season. That isn’t a good indicator of Clacks impact, however, currently pacing the squad in receiving through three games. He has hauled in 22 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games, and the 59ers beat East Chicago 55-0 last evening.

Those numbers have come despite the team fighting through a change under center. Thus far, Clacks is handling that adversity just fine.

"My season has started with some adversity, losing our top quarterback in the first game and building a new chemistry with our starter now,” he explained. "I believe the biggest highlight so far, has been our team win over 6A Crete Monee.”

With Clacks already having been on campus before, this trip offers an interesting perspective. It’s not so much about just seeing the campus again, although that can be special enough. Seeing a game day is a completely different vibe. The best of what Notre Dame has to offer is on full display.

"I’m mostly looking forward to seeing the team play under the new head coach and the atmosphere,” said Clacks. "Along with getting to see Coach (Chansi) Stuckey and maybe gets some tips from him to help me on the field.”

Whether Clacks ends up with Notre Dame, this visit offers another great opportunity to assess his fit and try to impress the coaching staff. The 6-0, 175-pound pass catcher is traveling with his teammate, 2023 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen.

It promises to be a weekend to remember.

Clacks is currently viewed as the No. 8 player in the state of Indiana in the 2024 recruiting class.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter