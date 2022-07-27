Standout Lineman Peter Jones Connects With Notre Dame Staff During Latest Visit

With a lot of anticipation heading into Tuesday’s recruiting barbecue, Malvern (Pa.) Prep 2024 offensive tackle Peter Jones and his family left South Bend enamored with the Notre Dame coaching staff and their vision for how Jones could potentially fit with their program. Notre Dame certainly hit all the right notes with Jones and his family.

“Coach (Harry) Hiestand in particular really made sure I was a priority and we had an amazing time catching up and talking football,” Jones explained. “Also since this was the first time my family had met him and they all agree that he is the real deal.”

That relationship with Hiestand is obviously important. That’s the man who he would be working with most on a day to day basis. Hiestand, however, wasn’t the only coach who left a big impact on Jones during the visit.

“Seeing Coach (Tommy) Rees, Coach (Al) Golden, and Coach (Matt) Balis again was awesome to see them again and catch up,” Jones said.

Notre Dame's head coach also made a strong impact on the talented blocker and his family.

“Most importantly, having my family meet Coach (Marcus) Freeman was really special,” he continued. “Sitting down and talking with him and all of my family, really helped me see how they would fit here as well. We had a really good conversation about my future and how Notre Dame can offer everything I want. After the conversation, my family kept saying how genuine Coach Freeman is and how much the players respect him.”

From every vantage point, the coaches knocked this visit out of the park. Mixed among the barbecue, some games, photo shoot and the campus tour, the players also had a chance to sit down individually with those coaches and get a deeper understanding for how they would potentially fit into their program.

That message obviously resonated with Jones, who is already planning a return visit to South Bend. He informed the Irish Breakdown staff that he will be in attendance November 19 when Notre Dame takes on the Boston College Eagles.

This visit was massive for Jones, who has an early attraction to the program. While the 6-6, 295-pound offensive tackle doesn’t plan on making a college decision until after his junior year, Notre Dame is positioning themselves as a hard team to beat.

Jones currently boasts an impressive offer list that includes the Irish, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Kentucky, West Virginia, Northwestern, Boston College, and Duke among others.

The Malvern Prep standout is currently ranked as the No. 98 player in the country and the No. 4 offensive tackle by Rivals, and he's ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2024 cycle.

