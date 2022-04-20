Notre Dame Commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. Ready To Connect With New Staff

Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. has been a mainstay of the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class since he committed back in September. His decision has not wavered, remaining fully locked in even through a variety of coaching changes.

Irvin is set to visit South Bend for the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, and it will be Irvin’s first opportunity to meet with running backs coach Deland McCullough since he took over the position. Meeting with his future position coach is a big emphasis on this trip.

“I’m excited to get up there and meet Coach McCullough for the first time,” Irvin said. “That should be pretty cool.”

McCullough’s reputation as a developer of talent at the running back position speaks for itself. Irvin is well aware of that resume and is excited to get a deeper understanding of how he fits into the long-term vision.

“He’s a great coach and an even better person,” Irvin stated. “He's had great success developing running backs so I'm looking forward to it and Chad (Bowden) said they have some great stuff planned for us. Seeing the live scrimmage is important to me, a great time to see how the offense is run and see some of the other running backs are progressing.”

Irvin boasts one of the more impressive offer lists of any running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle. On top of his obvious offer from the Irish, programs such as Alabama, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Michigan and Tennessee are a few of the premier schools that have also offered the talented runner.

Spring games might be the cultivation of all the hard work for teams during the series of spring practices but it is also a massive moment for recruiting. In a lot of ways, these events can make or break realistic chances for programs to land certain players. Irvin envisions a monumental weekend in that department.

“It will be my mom and I are making the trip up," Irvin noted. "I think this spring game has a great emphasis for uncommitted guys especially since most other spring games have passed already. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get some good news from the recruits this weekend.”

Getting Irvin back on campus is another positive sign for the momentum of recruiting. He has been an important member of the class for some time and looks to continue to forge a deeper relationship with the staff and future teammates this weekend in South Bend.

Rivals currently have him pegged as the No. 236 player in the nation and the No. 11 running back in the 2023 class. If the name looks familiar, his father Sedrick Irvin Sr. was a dynamic runner for Michigan State, rushing for 3,504 yards and scoring 41 total touchdowns before being selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

The 5-10 190-pound runner is set to suit up for Columbus High School for his senior season after transferring over from Gulliver Prep this winter. Irvin led the 11-2 Gulliver Prep squad in rushing as a junior, pacing the squad with 739 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games. He also collected another 12 receptions for 170 yards and two more scores.

