Notre Dame Ready To Host Some Important Recruits Against Marshall

While Marshall may not be a flashy home opener, Notre Dame has still put together an impressive visitor list for their contest against the Thundering Herd. With committed and uncommitted recruits alike, families will be flocking to South Bend this weekend to get their first look at Marcus Freeman in the head coach role at Notre Dame stadium.

On top of attempting to beat Marshall, the coaches and the recruiting staff will be busy courting some extremely talented players. Let’s take a look at who you should expect to attend this weekend.

NOTRE DAME TARGETS

All eyes will be on 2023 St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love this weekend. He is the remaining big fish on the offensive board for Notre Dame and has been a priority for the staff for some time.

It is believed that this could be the final step for Love with a decision coming soon after. This visit will be Notre Dame’s last chance to impress the St. Louis native and his parents.

The other big uncommitted recruit who will be on campus is 2024 Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side athlete Brauntae Johnson. Notre Dame currently prefers Johnson on the defensive side of the ball, possessing outstanding length and athleticism to make plays on the back end.

Johnson has called Notre Dame his dream school in the past and if Notre Dame pushes, it is highly likely that the in-state star could eventually be a member of the 2024 group.

2024 Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean wide receiver Pat Clacks III will also be back in town this weekend. He made the trip to South Bend this past spring and was highly complimentary of the trip.

Clacks is the teammate of 2023 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen. The staff is keeping close eyes on Clacks. He does not currently have an offer from Notre Dame but he is firmly on the radar.

Additionally, there are several other talented uncommitted players who are expected to be on campus.

2023 RB Jeremiyah Love - St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers

2024 RB Jaden Hart - Michigan State (Ind.) Hight School

2024 WR Pat Clacks III - Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

2024 WR Shaun Boykin Jr. - Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin

2024 OL Jake Guarnera - Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) High School

2024 DL Ted Hammond - Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier

2024 LB Cole Sullivan - Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic

2024 S Koy Beasley - Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle

2024 S Jo’Ziah Edmond - Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central

2024 S Brauntae Johnson - Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

Clemson promises to be the biggest recruiting weekend for Notre Dame and it wouldn’t be shocking to see every committed player in both the 2023 and 2024 classes on campus for that one. The Irish staff will welcome back several of those committed players back to campus, including preferred walk-on tight end Henry Garrity and wide receiver/linebacker Adam Kelly.

For the millionth time (just slight hyperbole) since committing, 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen returns to campus to be with his football family. Bowen continues to be the rock for the 2023 group, making it continuously clear just how committed he is to the program.

The staff will also welcome their newest commit, 2024 offensive tackle Peter Jones. It will be his first time back on campus since he committed on August 7.

2023 cornerback Christian Gray will also make his return, which is important due to his relationship with Love. Both Love and Gray are St. Louis natives. Another visitor will be 2023 long snapper Andrew Kros.

2024 OL Peter Jones - Malvern (Pa.) Prep

2023 LB Drayk Bowen - Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

2023 CB Christian Gray - St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet

2023 LS Andrew Kros - Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier

2023 TE Henry Garrity - Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice (PWO)

2023 WR/LB Adam Kelly - Dallas (Texas) Jesuit College Prep (PWO)

