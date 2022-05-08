Top Notre Dame WR Target Rodney Gallagher Sets Commitment Date

One of the top players on the Notre Dame board is Rodney Gallagher, who announced his commitment date

Notre Dame now knows the end date for the recruitment for one of the top targets on the board, Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands standout wide receiver Rodney Gallagher announced today that he will make his commitment on July 4.

Gallagher is scheduled to visit Notre Dame officially from June 10-12. He'll also visit West Virginia from June 3-5, Oklahoma State from June 13-15 and Penn State from June 17-19.

After landing just one receiver in the 2022 class and not having any receivers from the 2022 class left on the depth chart, Notre Dame has need for a deep and talented group of pass catchers in the 2023 class.

Gallagher is a player the new-look Notre Dame coaching staff has determined is a must-get recruit for them in this class. Gallagher is a dynamic athlete that will bring big-play ability to whatever offense he chooses to play in. He has a unique ability to make plays after he gets the ball in his hands, and that is something Notre Dame wants and needs more of at wide receiver.

The 6-0, 17-pound athlete played quarterback as a junior, and he finished the season with 1,365 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 1,130 rushing yards and 21 more touchdowns.

Gallagher is ranked as the nation's No. 97 overall player and No. 9 athlete according to 247Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania, which is a state the Irish need to have more success moving forward.

Gallagher has offers from Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota, Maryland, West Virginia, Iowa State, Arizona State, Syracuse and Houston.

