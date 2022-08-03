Safety Ben Minich Sets Commitment Date

One of the best defensive backs in the Midwest is Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota West safety Ben Minich, and the standout from the Buckeye state is ready to make his college decision. Minich will announce his commitment on Friday, August 5th at 6:00 PM ET.

Minich will decide between Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Kentucky and Cincinnati.

Minich camped at Notre Dame this summer and his performance was quite impressive according to sources. The 6-0, 185-pound athlete racked up 45 tackles and two interceptions as a safety for Lakota West, and he hauled in 15 passes for 260 yards and five scores on offense.

His strong summer performance included running a 10.77 and several sub 11.00 times in the 100-meter dash. It is a reason he was bumped up to a four-star recruit and the No. 6 player in Ohio by 247Sports.

Minich has offers from Oklahoma, Stanford, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, and Vanderbilt. He also has offers from Harvard, Princeton and Yale.

Here is the Minich film analysis from Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts:

Playing safety for Lakota West, Minich is a versatile piece on the backend who is used to working from depth, in short zone and a slot defender. The best aspects of his game is his short area quickness and change of direction. That shows up with Munich’s ability to close quickly on underneath routes and do nice work in man to man coverage.

"He is also a tenacious player who shows up in the run game, with adequate ability to work in pursuit. His ball skills are also plus, making sense with his impact on the offensive side of the football.

"The biggest questions for Minich are going to be his range in deep zone coverage and his overall size profile. Minich range is a whole lot better working towards the line of scrimmage than opening deep in coverage. While he has no issue throwing around his weight, Minich also doesn’t boast much hit power right now. He will have to fill out his frame to become an asset as a run defender and alley runner.

"Minich’s impact on special teams is also a huge bonus. He makes a ton of plays in coverage units, quickly accelerating down field and showing sure tackling on returners. Overall, he boasts a solid all around athletic profile with some nice proactiveness with his ability to diagnose quickly."

