OL Sam Pendleton Sets Commitment Date

2023 offensive lineman Sam Pendleton has announced the day he will make his final decision known

One of the top lineman on the board for Notre Dame is ready to make his college decision. That would be Pffaftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan standout blocker Sam Pendleton, who announced this morning his plan to make a public commitment on April 25th.

Pendleton is set to choose between Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida and NC State.

Notre Dame didn't offer Pendleton until March, but the Irish staff - led by line coach Harry Hiestand - make an immediate impression. Less than a month after receiving the offer from the Irish, Pendleton and his family made the trip to South Bend to visit the Notre Dame campus and take in a practice.

Meeting Hiestand in person was impactful.

“Coach (Hiestand) was such a joy to spend time with,” Sam's mother April told Irish Breakdown after that visit. “He was energetic, honorable in speech, and carried an unrivaled level of integrity and transparency.”

Pendleton has visited NC State six different times during the last year, including an early April trip. He's been to Michigan twice and he also visited Florida in April.

Notre Dame has yet to land an offensive lineman in the 2023 class, and the the Irish are hoping Pendleton is the first. It has done a great job putting itself in this position and now it is about closing and adding the talented blocker to the class.

Pendleton is ranked as the nation's No. 239 overall player by Rivals. He's a quick and extremely powerful young offensive lineman. He also earned offers from Clemson, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Stanford, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Syracuse and Duke.

