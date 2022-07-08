Elite LB Samuel M'Pemba Puts Notre Dame In Final Group

One of the top players left on the board for Notre Dame is elite athlete Samuel M'Pemba, and the Fighting Irish are among his top schools. The native of Missouri and current standout at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy dropped a list of seven schools he's considering moving forward and Notre Dame was among them.

Notre Dame made M'Pemba's final list along with Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Tennessee and Oregon.

The Irish were once considered the leader for M'Pemba but things have changed in recent months. Notre Dame is now in a battle with the southern programs, especially Georgia and Miami, who have both gained a lot of momentum in this recruitment.

A positive for Notre Dame is that M'Pemba has said he won't be deciding until the winter and the Irish have yet to host him for an official visit. M'Pemba was initially planning to visit the weekend of June 17-19, but he and Notre Dame agreed to move it back to the weekend of November 7. Of course, that is the weekend Notre Dame hosts Clemson.

M'Pemba is one of the more unique players in the country. Notre Dame is recruiting him as a rover/edge player while others view him as a defensive lineman. M'Pemba can also play tight end at a high level, and he's an exceptional athlete for his size.

He is a 5-star player and the No. 3 overall player in the country according to Rivals, and both 247Sports and ESPN rank him as a Top 30 national recruit. The outlier is On3, who doesn't even have M'Pemba in the Top 100.

M'Pemba has already made a pair of trips to Notre Dame in the past.

