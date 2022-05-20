Sedrick Irvin Jr. De-Commits From Notre Dame

One of the longest committed players in the Notre Dame 2023 class is Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., but he is no longer in the class. Irvin announced today that he is de-committing from Notre Dame and will re-open his recruitment.

Irvin committed to Notre Dame last September and has been a strong commit ever since. This move isn't overly surprising considering the fact Notre Dame has continued to recruit running backs into the class. Notre Dame is currently pushing for and is the leader for Washington running back Jayden Limar, they are making hard run at St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love and are making a run at Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star running back Richard Young.

Irvin is a quality back that is poised for a much better senior season after transferring to Columbus after spending last season Gulliver Prep, where he rushed for over 700 yards last season.

The Florida running back was one of the lower ranked prospects in the class, but he could have made a jump with a strong senior season. With Irvin now out of the class, however, Notre Dame is in position to take both Limar and Love as running backs if they can land both, and Love still has positional flexibility if Notre Dame can pull off an absolute stunner and land Young as well.

A more likely scenario is Notre Dame is able to land both Limar and Love, who are both ranked higher than Irvin at this time.

