Notre Dame Will Receive A Summer Visit From A USC Commit

USC commit Jett White plans on making a visit to Notre Dame this summer after the Irish offered him a scholarship

Ideology around recruiting at Notre Dame has changed immensely since Marcus Freeman took over as head coach. There is no more backing down from the going against the best programs for the best players, Notre Dame will now go anywhere it needs to in order to land their next budding stars.

There is perhaps no bigger evidence of that than the Irish recent offer, extending a scholarship to Orange (Calif.) High School 2025 athlete Jett White, who is currently committed to USC. Add White to the growing list of early 2025 offers.

Listed as an athlete, White has the type of athletic profile that could potentially project to either side of the football. The Notre Dame staff appears open to either designation long term.

“Mike Mickens and Chansi Stuckey both agreed on the offer,” White told Irish Breakdown. “I’m a versatile athlete who can do a lot of things for a team.”

Despite only coming off of his freshman campaign, White already has established an important role for the Orange program. His impact can be felt on either side of the ball, although the California product seems to be most at home on defense.

He is also definitely not lacking in confidence.

“We haven’t talked about how I would fit in the system or scheme of the defense but when you are a 6-2 cornerback with length, speed, good hips and a 75-inch wingspan, I’m sure they will find a fit,” White said.

With the “committed” label attached, there is some uneasiness to figure out just how open the recruitment might be. White made it clear that he is fully open to the process. He is giving each program a chance.

“As of right now, I am solid to USC but I’m a 2025 recruit so I have a long way to go and anything can happen in the next three years,” he said. “Growing up in Los Angeles, USC has always been a dream offer to kids where I grew up. So for me, at the moment, I felt it was the best thing for me to do at the time.”

Despite that allegiance to the Trojans, White has various visits set up for the rest of spring into the summer. He will be making a key stop in South Bend, Indiana.

“I haven’t been up to Notre Dame yet but I definitely plan to take an unofficial up there really soon,” he said. “I believe we have visits planned to Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Notre Dame on June 10th in the next two months.”

Who knows the likelihood that Notre Dame can pry White from his Trojan commitment. There is certainly time but only time will tell. One thing is for certain, this Notre Dame staff is not afraid of a challenge.

White is coming off of a standout freshman campaign for the team, recording 35 total tackles and three interceptions for the squad. In a very limited role on offense, he also recorded 182 receiving yards and three touchdowns on just six receptions. That’s good enough for 30.3 yards per reception.

The 6-1 160-pound athlete already boasts an impressive offer list. Aside from the recent offer from the Irish, White also boasts offers from Georgia, Michigan, USC (which he is still committed), Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Maryland, Boston College, Colorado, and Arizona among others.

