Talented Texas Cornerbacks sets Top 10 and Commitment Date

Notre Dame is in pursuit of several talenmted cornerbacks in the 2023 class, and the Fighting Irish received some big news on Sunday concerning one of their top tarfgets on the board. Notre Dame is among the Top 10 schools for Houston (Texas) The Kincaid School star athlete Micah Bell.

The 5-11 165-pound speedster also announced that his recruitment is coming to a close in the near future, setting up to make his commitment on July 1st. As of right now, that is the next Notre Dame target that is set to make their decision.

Bell's top list includes the Fighting Irish, Texas, Tennessee, Baylor, Michigan State, Stanford, Duke, Vanderbilt, Houston, and Harvard. With academics clearly at the forefront of his decision making process, it's hard not to feel good about where Notre Dame is in this recruitment.

The two-way star did his biggest damage on the offensive side of the football in 2021, rushing for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns on just 134 carries. That is a healthy 8.3 yard per carry average. Bell also averaged 34.8 yards per kick return and took one back for a touchdown. He shows truly elite speed with the ball in his hands and he'll likely get a chance to be a return man no matter what school he chooses.

Most schools are recruiting Bell as a defensive back, and he also chipped in with 18 total tackles and a tackle for loss on the defensive side of the football.

Bell is also a dynamic member of the school’s track and field program, posting personal bests of 10.41 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 20.89 in the 200-meter dash and a 24’5.5” mark in the long jump. That explosiveness and long speed are both very evident on tape, showcasing huge upside at any and all positions he aligns.

Notre Dame has quickly become a huge player for Bell since offering him on March 17th. Bell has already set an official visit to South Bend during the June 17-19 weekend, offering themselves a huge opportunity to close on the Texas star.

