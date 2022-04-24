Notre Dame Visit "Surprised" Standout Wideout Rodney Gallagher

Athlete Rodney Gallagher is a must-get for Notre Dame, and the standout athlete was surprised by how well his visit to South Bend went

Notre Dame absolutely needs to put together an elite wide receiver class in 2023, and one of the must-get targets to make that happen is Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlights athlete Rodney Gallagher. Notre Dame has been working very hard to make a strong impression on Gallagher, and the staff was finally able to get him on campus this weekend.

Having never been to the Notre Dame campus before, Gallagher went into the trip with a great deal of intrigue for what the Fighting Irish program has to offer. He has gone on a lot of visits and this past trip to Notre Dame is making Gallagher think long and hard.

“The trip surprised me honestly,” Gallagher said. “I didn’t have enough appreciation for just how nice the campus is and all the tradition around the program .... The culture around the program and campus is just infectious. You just walk around and feel the excitement in the air. It’s pretty unreal.”

There has been some early admiration for the job receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has done on the recruiting trail since arriving in South Bend, and with Braylon James now in the class the first-year position coach is looking to add another top target to the class. Stuckey has put in extra work on Gallagher in recent months, making contact with him nearly every single day. That relationship continued to develop in person during his trip.

“It was great getting to meet Coach Stuckey and the rest of the staff on the trip,” Gallagher said. “I would definitely be open to getting back to South Bend in the future.”

Gallagher brings a unique skillset to the game, something that Notre Dame wants and needs more of on the roster. They made sure Gallagher knows why their interest level is so high in his football talent.

“The coaches really like how I move in space,” Gallagher explained. “I’m an athlete that can make people miss and create some big plays.”

The interest on Gallagher’s end went to a whole new level following the visit. Getting on campus may have been a game changer. It already stands out as arguably his top visit he has taken so far and Notre Dame has put itself in great position with this dynamic athlete, but his recruitment doesn't seem to be over yet.

“I have one more visit to Penn State this month,” he explained. “Starting in May, I’m going to start to narrow down the list of schools.”

The Pennsylvania native is a consensus four-star prospect that ranks as the nation's No. 97 overall player, No. 10 receiver and No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania according to 247Sports.

The 6-0, 170-pound athlete is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback for Laurel Highlands. His biggest impact came as a runner, where he led the team with 1,130 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a passer, he threw for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns. Gallagher also collected one pass for a 22 yard gain for good measure, while also averaging 22.1 yards per punt return and taking one to the house.

