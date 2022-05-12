WR Rico Flores Puts Notre Dame In List Of Final Three Schools

Notre Dame is working hard to restock the depleted wide receiver depth chart with top players in the 2023 class, and one of the program's top targets has narrowed his list of colleges to just three.

That would be Folsom (Calif.) High School standout Rico Flores Jr., who has Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia as the last three programs standing in his recruitment.

Flores is set to visit Notre Dame the weekend of June 10-12 and will make his commitment to one of the three schools mentioned above on July 3. This will be his first trip to South Bend.

The 6-2, 190-pound receiver is coming off a junior campaign in which he hauled in 81 catches for 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's a smooth, fluid wideout with strong hands and a knack for getting open.

Notre Dame has been recruiting Flores for some time and has remained a favorite despite his lack of exposure to the Notre Dame campus.

“I’m really excited to get over there to South Bend to of course see Notre Dame and also see what the environment is like outside of football,” Flores told Irish Breakdown when he set up his visit. “My conversations with Notre Dame are always good. I speak with Coach (Chansi) Stuckey and (Marcus) Freeman a lot throughout the week.”

Flores is ranked as the nation's No. 155 overall player according to Rivals. He has offers from his three finalists as well as Alabama, Texas, USC, LSU, Oregon, UCLA, Tennessee, Nebraska, Utah, Washington, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, California and Colorado.

An outstanding student, Flores also has an offer from Yale.

