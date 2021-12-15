Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Notre Dame Signs Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Pennsylvania defensive tackle Donovan Hinish
    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Pennsylvania defensive tackle Donovan Hinish.

    DONOVAN HINISH PROFILE

    Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.
    High School: Central Catholic

    Height: 6-2
    Weight: 270

    2021 Stats: 47 tackles, 8 sacks

    IB Grade: 3.0
    Upside Grade: 3.5

    Offers: Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, UCF, Coastal Carolina

    Recruited By: Mike Elston

    Player Comp: Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame

    RECRUITING RANKINGS

    ESPN: 3-star - No. 41 defensive tackle
    Rivals: 3-star - No. 44 defensive tackle
    247Sports: 3-star - No. 75 defensive lineman
    On3: 3-star - No. 84 defensive lineman
    Composite: 3-star - No. 503 overall - No. 69 defensive lineman

    FILM ANALYSIS

    Hinish is the younger brother of current Notre Dame veteran nose guard Kurt Hinish, and it is spooky how similar their games are. Kurt was a bit bigger and stronger while Donovan is the better athlete on film.

    The younger Hinish has an impressive first step and he gets off the line quickly. He is a penetrator that consistently plays with good pad level. Combine those traits with his naturally low build and it allows Hinish to consistently win the leverage battle. His motor and ability to find the ball are the final traits that allow him to make a lot of plays up the middle.

    Hinish is on the shorter side from a length standpoint, and that hinders his block destruction at times. It doesn't hurt him much at the high school level, but it could become problematic at the next level. His brother had a similar problem early in his career but eventually was able to use his leverage, motor, quickness and strength to make plays. Donovan will need to learn to do the same thing.

    NOTRE DAME FIT

    It seems lazy to say this, but Hinish fits into the defense in very much the same way his brother did. Donovan has a chance to be more of a three-technique option at times, but Notre Dame needs him to keep growing and be able to play the same position Kurt played.

