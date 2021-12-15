Notre Dame Signs Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish
Notre Dame has signed 2022 Pennsylvania defensive tackle Donovan Hinish.
DONOVAN HINISH PROFILE
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.
High School: Central Catholic
Height: 6-2
Weight: 270
2021 Stats: 47 tackles, 8 sacks
IB Grade: 3.0
Upside Grade: 3.5
Offers: Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, UCF, Coastal Carolina
Recruited By: Mike Elston
Player Comp: Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame
RECRUITING RANKINGS
ESPN: 3-star - No. 41 defensive tackle
Rivals: 3-star - No. 44 defensive tackle
247Sports: 3-star - No. 75 defensive lineman
On3: 3-star - No. 84 defensive lineman
Composite: 3-star - No. 503 overall - No. 69 defensive lineman
FILM ANALYSIS
Hinish is the younger brother of current Notre Dame veteran nose guard Kurt Hinish, and it is spooky how similar their games are. Kurt was a bit bigger and stronger while Donovan is the better athlete on film.
The younger Hinish has an impressive first step and he gets off the line quickly. He is a penetrator that consistently plays with good pad level. Combine those traits with his naturally low build and it allows Hinish to consistently win the leverage battle. His motor and ability to find the ball are the final traits that allow him to make a lot of plays up the middle.
Hinish is on the shorter side from a length standpoint, and that hinders his block destruction at times. It doesn't hurt him much at the high school level, but it could become problematic at the next level. His brother had a similar problem early in his career but eventually was able to use his leverage, motor, quickness and strength to make plays. Donovan will need to learn to do the same thing.
NOTRE DAME FIT
It seems lazy to say this, but Hinish fits into the defense in very much the same way his brother did. Donovan has a chance to be more of a three-technique option at times, but Notre Dame needs him to keep growing and be able to play the same position Kurt played.
