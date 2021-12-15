Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Joey Tanona

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Joey Tanona
    Author:

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Joey Tanona.

    JOEY TANONA PROFILE

    Hometown: Zionsville, Ind.
    High School: Zionsville

    Height: 6-5
    Weight: 290

    IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)
    Upside Grade: 4.5

    Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa, Kansas State, Indiana, Arizona State

    Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

    RECRUITING RANKINGS

    On3: 4-star - No. 29 overall - No. 2 interior lineman
    247Sports: 4-star - No. 156 overall - No. 16 offensive tackle
    ESPN: 4-star - No. 157 overall - No. 1 center
    Rivals: 4-star - No. 172 overall - No. 8 offensive guard
    Composite: 4-star - No. 153 overall - No. 15 offensive tackle

    FILM ANALYSIS

    Tanona played left tackle for Zionsville as a sophomore, moved to center as a junior and then bumped back out to tackle as a junior. He looked comfortable as a young tackle and his transition to center was seamless, as was his move back outside. This flexibility and versatility are just one component of what makes Tanona such a big pickup for Notre Dame.

    Tanona seems to have slimmed down a little bit as a senior, getting rid of some of the bad weight he had on as a young player. The new look Tanona showed very good straight ahead quickness, which was always there, but it was the lateral quickness that was an improvement from what we've seen in the past. Tanona shows a good burst in the run game and he looked more comfortable in the pass game this season. 

    The 290-pound lineman is a bit tight in the hips, but he shows good foot quickness, balance and easy change of direction ability. Athletically he has all the traits needed to thrive in pass pro on the edge, possessing quick feet out of his stance and easy change of direction skills. As a center his athleticism really took off, and his ability to win with quickness and leverage was impressive. 

    Tanona is strong for his age, and that didn't change when he slimmed down a bit. His body looks better now because he still has the frame that will allow him to get over 300 pounds and remain quick, but quick with even more power. Tanona must continue to work on pad level, footwork, using his hands more forcefully and playing with better angles as a tackle, but those are all traits that are coachable, and he’s at a good place for his age. 

    NOTRE DAME FIT

    Notre Dame can play Tanona anywhere it wants, so the key is finding what position he is most comfortable with and the position that gets him on the field the fastest. I like him inside at guard or center. Yes, he can play tackle, and he grades out as a Top 200-250 caliber player at tackle. As an interior player he projects to be closer to a Top 100 recruit.

    Read More

    Tanona fits quite well in the zone schemes Notre Dame employs thanks to his physicality and ability to finish. His pass pro skills project extremely well inside, but he's also athletic and has enough pop to be highly effective in the movement blocks you'll see on counters and kickouts.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Holden Staes
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signs Tight End Holden Staes

    59 seconds ago
    Joey Tanona
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Joey Tanona

    1 minute ago
    Ty Chan
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ty Chan

    11 minutes ago
    Ashton Craig1
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

    16 minutes ago
    Aamil Wagner 1
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signs Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner

    17 minutes ago
    Jaylen Sneed
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Jaylen Sneed

    21 minutes ago
    Nolan Ziegler
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

    23 minutes ago
    Josh Burnham
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Josh Burnham

    24 minutes ago