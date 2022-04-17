What's Next For Notre Dame Cornerback Recruiting

Cornerback is a very important position for Notre Dame in the 2023 class, so losing corner commit Justyn Rhett yesterday was a blow for the class. Regardless of the reasons for Rhett leaving the class, the reality is Notre Dame is now back to square one in regard to meeting its need at the position in the class.

This feature takes a look at Notre Dame's need and where it goes from here at cornerback.

THE NEED

Notre Dame has three cornerbacks on the current roster from the 2021 class, and Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley and Chance Tucker all still have four seasons of eligibility remaining after each played four games or less during the 2021 season.

Notre Dame also landed two very talented corners in the 2022 class when it landed Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey. Morrison arrives this summer but Mickey is already on campus.

Irish Breakdown graded four of those five cornerbacks out as four-star recruits. Morrison graded out as a Top 100 recruit and both Barnes and Morrison graded out as Top 150 recruits on the Irish Breakdown board.

Those five players in two years gives Notre Dame a strong foundation to build upon. The reality is priority number one for position coach Mike Mickens is developing that group of players. There's more than enough talent in that group for Notre Dame to put a strong cornerback group on the field in future seasons.

That is also why Notre Dame needs to be focused more on upside talent in the cornerback class for 2023. Notre Dame doesn't need numbers, it needs prospects that upgrade the overall talent of the position.

TOP TARGETS

The good news for the Notre Dame staff is that it has a board that it likes very much. There are just three prospects currently on the board and for the time being expect Notre Dame to focus on this trio in hopes of adding all three to the class. Irish Breakdown director of recruiting Ryan Roberts and I break down each player and where things stand from a recruiting standpoint.

MICAH TEASE

Hometown/High School: Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Analysis: Tease is a dynamic two-way standout that thrives as a big play receiver for Booker T. Washington and he's also an impact defensive back. The position I like him best changes every time I watch his film. Some days I like him more on defense, other days I like him more on offense. Notre Dame is willing to give him a shot on whatever side he wants if that's what it takes to land him. Simply put, Notre Dame just wants Tease on their football team.

As a defensive back, Tease is still a raw player from a technical standpoint, which isn't overly surprising considering the fact he is a two-way player. Once he focuses in on one position you'll see his technique take a big jump, and that will be followed by his defensive performance taking a huge jump. Tease has good speed, a good burst, top-notch agility, loose hips and good length for his size .... all traits that lend to him being able to physically thrive at cornerback. Tease also shows strong ball skills and route recognition as a safety, which he plays a lot of for Booker T.



At 5-11 and 180 pounds he's not the biggest guy, but Tease is a really impressive tackler. He's strong for his size and Tease is more than willing to lay the wood. As he fills out and adds even more weight room strength this will become a tremendous asset for him, and his tackling is why I can understand schools looking at him as a safety.

Ryan's Take: Tease has been a player that Notre Dame has been high on for some time. Depending what program you’re monitoring, they may see Tease either as a cornerback, safety or even at wide receiver on offense. The Irish are recruiting Tease as a cornerback due to his outstanding athletic profile and ball skills. He has been viewed as a tough pull out of Oklahoma to get away from the Sooners but recently it seems that the two are not aligned on vision, where Oklahoma views him as a safety in their defense. Tease wants a shot on offense, and Notre Dame is more than willing to give him that chance if he wants it. With Notre Dame having already been in the running and the fact that Tease has been on campus multiple times, Notre Dame seems to be trending in the right directing. Getting him back on campus this spring/summer will be huge to capture momentum.

CHRISTIAN GRAY

Hometown/High School: St. Louis, Mo./DeSmet Jesuit

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Analysis: Gray is a cornerback Notre Dame has been very high on for some time. The DeSmet standout isn't an overly explosive player on film, but he reportedly ran a 4.42 at Ohio State's camp this past summer. Gray isn't a prospect I would call an elite athlete, but he's very, very fluid and smooth. His film shows an athlete that has quick feet, good balance and easy change of direction skills. All of these traits are musts for top cover players. If his camp speed shows up on the field moving forward his grade will get much higher.

What I really like about Gray is his football IQ and feel for the game. Gray shows impressive route recognition, he takes good angles to the football and he plays the deep ball well. At times his footwork will get a bit loose, but when he stays clean he's able to re-direct with ease. His combination of quickness, flexibility, instincts and easy change of direction allow Gray to be extremely sticky in coverage.

His thin frame and growth potential lead me to believe that Gray has some burst and speed potential that he's yet to tap into. If I'm right about this his game will explode and he'll tap into his full potential.

Ryan's Take: It has been an odd trajectory for Gray. Notre Dame appeared to be in great position early with Gray, but he and his family opted to slow down his recruiting process and take deeper looks at some other programs. That has allowed schools like LSU and Ohio State to get involved. Gray and his family value education tremendously so Notre Dame is sure to be in it until the end. Sources on the Notre Dame side like where they stand, but the Irish Breakdown staff isn't as sold. They will need to reverse momentum quickly if they want to ultimately get Gray into the class. Most recently, Gray told the Irish Breakdown staff Notre Dame was “moving up” regarding their position in his recruitment. Obviously that paints the picture that they are playing from behind, but at least they are gaining.

MICAH BELL

Hometown/High School: Houston, Texas/Kinkaid

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Analysis: Bell is super, super explosive in all three phases of the game. He has run a 10.62 already in track and that speed shows up on film. Bell's speed is especially evident on offense and in the return game. His initial burst is exceptional and his long speed is elite. From a pure speed standpoint he grades out as high as about any cornerback in the country.

The 5-11, 165-pound athlete also shows excellent agility, which allows him to be a make-you-miss player with the ball in his hands. What adds to his value is that Bell projects as a dynamic return man even if he plays defense. If Notre Dame were to land him I would immediately give him a chance to compete for the punt and kick return spots.

He isn't quite as fluid on film as the other cornerbacks on the board, but his footwork and technique are also raw. I'm interested to see if the tightness he shows in transitions is more about his technique or being a bit less flexible than other top corners.

If Bell can't improve his flexibility it really doesn't concern me much. As his technique improves his ability to be a lockdown cornerback will be there because of his truly elite speed. Any half step he might lose in transition he more than makes up for with his speed. If that is technical problem that means it can be corrected, and when that happens Bell is going to jump way, way up the rankings because you can't teach his speed and feel for the game.

Ryan's Take: Bell wasn't offered by Notre Dame until mid-March, and the Irish have yet to get him on campus for a visit this spring. The staff has been charging hard for him since the offer and there is growing optimism about where they stand with Bell. At the end of the day, however, we won't really be able to have great confidence in this recruitment until Bell is able to make it to campus.

