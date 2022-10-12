Notre Dame Wide Receiver Commit Cam Williams Pushing Toward Elite Status

During Glenbard South’s 41-8 victory over West Chicago on Friday night, junior wide receiver Cam Williams was once again the star of the show. The Notre Dame commit has been putting together an absolutely dominant junior campaign, and that continues during this recent four touchdown performance.

The 6-3, 185-pound pass catcher made his usual impact in the passing game. On the offensive side of the football, he hauled in two long touchdowns, one of 43 yards and another that covered 33 yards.

On both plays, Williams' combination of length and long speed continued to be on full display. He is a long glider who has the ability to get on top of defensive backs in a hurry.

His impact, however, was not limited to the offensive side of the football during this contest. Williams also made a couple of huge plays for the Glenbard South defense. On the night, he recorded two interceptions for the defense, and proceeded to take both back for pick sixes.

One interception return was for 28 yards, while he took back another for 69 yards. While there won’t be a push for Williams to pay defense on the next level, his ability to make plays in so many different ways is a huge testament to his overall skill set.

Williams pushed his touchdown total on the season to 14 after Friday night. On the four scoring plays alone, Williams exploded for an astounding 173 total yards. He has once again showcased why the Notre Dame staff is so excited about the Illinois standout.

FILM ANALYSIS

If you love the skill set that Lorenzo Styles brings to the table, then you will also love what Williams can do on a football field. With a long and wiry frame, Williams tends to glide against opposing defensive backs.

He is able to quickly transition vertically, seeming to lull defenders to sleep, and open up his long strides and quickly accelerate by then for big gains. We saw that again on Friday night.

Williams is simply the best player on the field every game on his level of competition. The production backs up the growth he has had on a snap to snap basis.

The exciting part about Williams is that his frame has a lot of room to grow. While he may mirror Styles currently, he is already taller and has substantial growth potential as he grows into that frame.

For a longer wide receiver, Williams also has a very flexible lower half to get in and out of breaks. He makes his biggest plays right now working on a vertical plane but his long term upside should allow him to be a plus route runner with the talent to win in a variety of ways.

The recruiting rankings are for sure going to make a massive rise in the near future for Williams. He could challenge as the top pass catcher in the 2024 recruiting class when all is said and done.

Although he does not get as much hype as some other pass catchers in the 2024 recruiting class, Williams has the skill set to challenge for five-star status down the road.

