Skip to main content

Wrapping Up Notre Dame's Huge Recruiting Visit Weekend

Irish Breakdown recaps this weekend's recruiting events at Notre Dame, including the latest intel we've received

Notre Dame had a huge recruiting weekend over the previous three days, and success from the weekend will determine if the Fighting Irish can hang onto the No. 1 ranked class in the country. 

In our latest show we break down the weekend's impact. We go prospect by prospect and share how things went, how things are trending and our confidence level in each prospect. We rank the prospects top to bottom.

We begin by talking about the Notre Dame offensive recruits on campus. That includes Massachusetts standout Ronan Hanafin and California native Rico Flores. We also talk about Micah Tease, who could play on both sides of the ball. 

During the show we also spent a lot of time discussing standout left tackle Monroe Freeling

Notre Dame had several big-time talents on defense on campus this weekend, and we broke them all down. Cornerback Christian Gray is a must-get prospect for the Irish, and we begin talking about how things went during his visit. Next we talk about Top 50 defensive lineman Jason Moore, five-star safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

After going player-by-player we then go in reverse order to give how things are trending and then wrap up our confidence level in these eight prospects, going least confident to most confident. Our show concludes with a mailbag that included many more recruiting questions from this weekend and other areas.

This weekend we had a big recruiting intel feature on the premium message board, which you can find HERE.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Isaiah Foskey
Football

Notre Dame Ranked 7th By Athlon, Projected To The Orange Bowl

By Bryan Driskell5 hours ago
Devan Houstan
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Devan Houstan Enjoys Official Visit, Connecting With Jason Moore

By Ryan Roberts10 hours ago
Brandon Davis-Swain
Recruiting

Notre Dame's 2024 Class Is Already Ahead Of The 2023 Pace

By Bryan Driskell12 hours ago
Notre Dame Baseball
Baseball

Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee To Advance To The College World Series

By Sean StiresJun 12, 2022
Jagusah - Freeling
Recruiting

Taking Six Offensive Lineman Makes Sense For Notre Dame In 2023

By Bryan DriskellJun 12, 2022
Notre Dame Recruiting
Recruiting

Latest Recruiting Intel From Notre Dame's Big Recruiting Weekend

By Bryan DriskellJun 12, 2022
Jack Larsen 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Standing Strong With Elite 2024 Tight End Jack Larsen

By Shaun DavisJun 12, 2022
Ronan Hanafin 3
Recruiting

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: WR Ronan Hanafin

By Bryan DriskellJun 12, 2022