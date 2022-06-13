Wrapping Up Notre Dame's Huge Recruiting Visit Weekend

Notre Dame had a huge recruiting weekend over the previous three days, and success from the weekend will determine if the Fighting Irish can hang onto the No. 1 ranked class in the country.

In our latest show we break down the weekend's impact. We go prospect by prospect and share how things went, how things are trending and our confidence level in each prospect. We rank the prospects top to bottom.

We begin by talking about the Notre Dame offensive recruits on campus. That includes Massachusetts standout Ronan Hanafin and California native Rico Flores. We also talk about Micah Tease, who could play on both sides of the ball.

During the show we also spent a lot of time discussing standout left tackle Monroe Freeling.

Notre Dame had several big-time talents on defense on campus this weekend, and we broke them all down. Cornerback Christian Gray is a must-get prospect for the Irish, and we begin talking about how things went during his visit. Next we talk about Top 50 defensive lineman Jason Moore, five-star safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

After going player-by-player we then go in reverse order to give how things are trending and then wrap up our confidence level in these eight prospects, going least confident to most confident. Our show concludes with a mailbag that included many more recruiting questions from this weekend and other areas.

