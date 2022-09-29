Skip to main content

Notre Dame Offers 2023 RB Kyron Jones

Notre Dame extended an offer to a rising 2023 prospect in Charlotta Christian standout Kyron Jones

Notre Dame has extended an offer to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian standout running back Kyron "KJ" Jones, one of the more dynamic ball carriers on the east coast.

Over the last few months, the offers have been beginning to pile in for Jones. Some of the notable offers include NC State, Iowa State, Duke and Vanderbilt among many others. With Notre Dame offering, you can expect that offer list to continue to expand.

Jones is putting together a star-studded senior campaign for Charlotte Catholic so far this season. In just five games, the 6-0, 190-pound speedster has rushed for 697 yards and nine touchdowns on just 48 carries. That is a staggering 14.5 yards per carry so far. 

He is also a dynamic weapon in the passing game for the Knights. Jones has hauled in 12 receptions for 160 yards and three more scores through the air.

The football field is not the only arena that Jones puts his big time speed on display. He doubles as a track and field standout for Charlotte Christian. As a sprinter, he has posted personal bests of 10.6 seconds in the 100 meter dash and a 21.6 in the 200 meters. 

This adds yet another dynamic running back to the Notre Dame board, with big time home run potential. Jones is one of the big risers at the running back position on the east coast, and the Irish staff is clearly noticing. 

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Brandyn Hillman
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers 2023 Virginia Sleeper Brandyn Hillman

By Bryan Driskell
Braden Lenzy 2
Football

Notre Dame Wide Receivers Are Still A Work In Progress

By Bryan Driskell
Taeshaun Lyons
Recruiting

2023 WR Taeshaun Lyons Is Not A Luxury, He Is A Necessity For Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
TJ Lindsey 1
Recruiting

2024 DE TJ Lindsey Continues To Be High On Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
Jerod Smith - Jacob Smith
Recruiting

Notre Dame Continuing To Build Relationships With Jacob And Jerod Smith

By Ryan Roberts
Notre Dame - Helmet
Recruiting

Notre Dame Impresses In-State Star Josh Ringer On Recent Visit

By Ryan Roberts
DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson
Football

A Look At Notre Dame's Remaining 2022 Schedule

By Bryan Driskell
Bryce Perkins
Recruiting

Emerging 2024 Quarterback Bryce Perkins Enjoys Visit To Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts