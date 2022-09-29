Notre Dame Offers 2023 RB Kyron Jones

Notre Dame has extended an offer to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian standout running back Kyron "KJ" Jones, one of the more dynamic ball carriers on the east coast.

Over the last few months, the offers have been beginning to pile in for Jones. Some of the notable offers include NC State, Iowa State, Duke and Vanderbilt among many others. With Notre Dame offering, you can expect that offer list to continue to expand.

Jones is putting together a star-studded senior campaign for Charlotte Catholic so far this season. In just five games, the 6-0, 190-pound speedster has rushed for 697 yards and nine touchdowns on just 48 carries. That is a staggering 14.5 yards per carry so far.

He is also a dynamic weapon in the passing game for the Knights. Jones has hauled in 12 receptions for 160 yards and three more scores through the air.

The football field is not the only arena that Jones puts his big time speed on display. He doubles as a track and field standout for Charlotte Christian. As a sprinter, he has posted personal bests of 10.6 seconds in the 100 meter dash and a 21.6 in the 200 meters.

This adds yet another dynamic running back to the Notre Dame board, with big time home run potential. Jones is one of the big risers at the running back position on the east coast, and the Irish staff is clearly noticing.

