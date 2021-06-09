Notre Dame Prospects Rise In Latest Rivals250 Rankings

Notre Dame had four committed players rise in the latest Rivals250 rankings

Rivals has released yet another rankings update and there was a lot of movement among the Notre Dame commits. Notre Dame has six commits in the latest Rivals rankings update, and in a shocking break from the norm, four commits actually went up in the rankings, including a meteoric rise from a defensive end.

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford remains the highest ranked Fighting Irish commit, checking in at the No. 91 spot, which is down 21 spots.

Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham is next on the rankings at the No. 140 spot, which is up one spot. Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Joey Tanona jumped up to No. 187 (from No. 201), and Lawrence (Mass.) Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan jumped up to No. 191 (from No. 209) despite not being able to play his junior season.

Denison (Texas) High School running back Jadarian Price fell seven spots but remains in the rankings at No. 237.

The biggest riser was Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira, who went from a three-star recruit to the No. 249 player in the country after a dominant junior season.

Other notable rankings:

No. 29 - WR CJ Williams

No. 35 - S Xavier Nwankpa (jumped up 49 spots)

No. 46 - LB Jaylen Sneed (jumped up 17 spots)

No. 52 - RB Gavin Sawchuk

No. 63 - OL Joe Brunner

No. 88 - OL Carson Hinzman

No. 89 - DE Cyrus Moss

No. 117 - OL Billy Schrauth

No. 124 - RB Nicholas Singleton

No. 144 - LB Niafu Tuihalamaka (fell 73 spots despite a great junior season)

No. 149 - DT Anthony Lucas (was unranked before)

No. 156 - WR Tobias Merriweather

No. 170 - RB Dallan Hayden (dropped 11 spots)

No. 197 - CB Nikai Martinez

No. 202 - CB/S Austin Ausberry

No. 233 - S Sherrod Covil (was unranked before)

